American Council of Learned Societies Awards 2025 Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellowships in American Art

Over the last thirty-three years, alumni of this program have helped shape and transform the evolving field of American art history. Post this

The awards are designed to promote scholarship that advances and expands the field of art history, including research that elevates voices, narratives, and subjects that have been historically underrepresented in the academy. Each fellow receives $42,000 to support one year of research, writing, and fellowship-related travel between July 2025 and May 2027.

"The Henry Luce Foundation remains wholeheartedly committed to support for doctoral education in American art through the dissertation fellowships administered by our excellent partners at ACLS," said Teresa Carbone, Program Director for American Art at the Henry Luce Foundation. "The Foundation is pleased, each year, to recognize excellence, new thinking, and new voices in the field, and to provide flexible funding that best serves the plans and needs of these rising field leaders."

This year's projects explore topics such as the use of plastic in art in the 1960s and 1970s, the history of dress and disability in the mid-20th century, and the relationship between the work of Black artisans in the 19th century and abolition.

"Over the last thirty-three years, alumni of this program have helped shape and transform the evolving field of American art history," said ACLS Program Officer Alison Chang. "This year's fellows show great potential to impact the field, and we are excited to support them as they chart new scholarly pathways."

The 2025 Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellows in American Art are:

Max Bowens , Harvard University , "Storing the Self: Art, Data, and Repatriation"

, , "Storing the Self: Art, Data, and Repatriation" Olivia Comstock , University of Minnesota, Twin Cities , " Allen Fannin : Hand Spinning and Weaving, Nitty-Gritty Needs, and 'The Black Craftsman Situation'"

, , " : Hand Spinning and Weaving, Nitty-Gritty Needs, and 'The Black Craftsman Situation'" Isabel Elson-Enriquez , City University of New York , The Graduate Center, "Becoming Plastic: Synthetic Materiality in US Art 1965-1975," Ellen Holtzman Fellow

, , The Graduate Center, "Becoming Plastic: Synthetic Materiality in US Art 1965-1975," Ellen Holtzman Fellow Jeannette Martinez , University of New Mexico , "Visualities of Belonging: Creating Terruño in Contemporary US Central American Art (1990s–Now)"

, , "Visualities of Belonging: Creating Terruño in Contemporary US Central American Art (1990s–Now)" Taylor Rose Payer , University of Minnesota, Twin Cities , "Crafting Kinship: Abstraction and Native American Women Artists in the Twentieth Century"

, , "Crafting Kinship: Abstraction and Native American Women Artists in the Twentieth Century" Hampton Smith , Massachusetts Institute of Technology , "Making against Slavery: Artisanry, Capitalism, and the Material History of Abolition in the United States , 1791-1902"

, , "Making against Slavery: Artisanry, Capitalism, and the Material History of Abolition in , 1791-1902" Natalie Wright , University of Wisconsin-Madison , "Functional Fashions: Dress and Disability in the United States , 1950-1975"

Meet the new Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellows in American Art and learn more about their projects.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

A leader in arts funding since 1982, the Henry Luce Foundation's American Art Program advances the role of American art in realizing more vibrant and empathetic communities. Through support for innovative projects, it empowers institutions to celebrate creativity, elevate underrepresented voices, challenge accepted histories, and seek common ground.

Media Contact

Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, 6468307661, [email protected], https://www.acls.org/

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies