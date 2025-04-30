American Council of Learned Societies Awards 45 Mellon/ACLS Dissertation Innovation Fellowships

ACLS is proud to support these fellows, who are poised to conduct groundbreaking dissertation research and broaden the audience for humanistic scholarship. Post this

"ACLS is proud to support these fellows, who are poised to conduct groundbreaking dissertation research and broaden the audience for humanistic scholarship," said Alison Chang, ACLS Program Officer in US Programs. "Their innovative projects not only produce new avenues of knowledge, but also inspire the evolution of doctoral education across the humanities and social sciences."

This year's cohort of 45 fellows was selected from a pool of nearly 900 applicants through a rigorous, multi-stage peer review process that drew on the expertise of more than 150 scholars across the country. Each fellow receives an award of up to $52,000, consisting of a $42,000 stipend; up to $8,000 for project-related research, training, professional development, and travel; and a $2,000 stipend to support external mentorship that offers new perspectives on the fellow's project and expands their advising network.

The 2025 awardees will pursue a range of approaches to the dissertation, incorporating trans- and inter-disciplinary research, mixed methodologies, and non-traditional scholarly formats. Their research includes:

a project at the juncture of migration studies and affective geographies that examines how undocumented migrants use care package courier services to maintain familial and community relationships across the US-Mexico border

a project incorporating hands-on intensive training in traditional methods of cellulosic fiber production to illuminate the history of Korean indentureship on Mexican agave fiber plantations in the early twentieth century

a study employing a mix of historical GIS, climatological analysis, traditional archives, and oral history methods to position tropical cities in South and Southeast Asia as crucibles of localized climate change

as crucibles of localized climate change a project that bridges the gap between practice and theory to explore radio's role as one of the most ubiquitous ways Black American women engaged with sound and organized during moments of political upheaval throughout the twentieth century

research integrating methods in climate science and historical research to interrogate the ways natural disasters informed, shaped, and constrained the actions of historical figures and political entities in pre-colonial Panjab, India

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Mellon believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through its grants, Mellon seeks to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive.

Media Contact

Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, 6468307661, [email protected], https://www.acls.org/

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies