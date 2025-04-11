American Council of Learned Societies Awards 62 ACLS Fellowships

ACLS is grateful that we are in a position to continue to fund this vital research that advances our understanding of human societies and cultures. Post this

Meet the 2025 ACLS Fellows and learn about their project.

"ACLS is grateful that we are in a position to continue to fund this vital research that advances our understanding of human societies and cultures," said ACLS Vice President James Shulman. "Representing many different fields of study—including African diaspora studies, art history, English, gender studies, musicology, philosophy, religious studies, and more—this year's fellows demonstrate the importance of foundational humanistic inquiry in helping us to understand a wide range of questions concerning our collective and varied histories, narratives, creations, and beliefs."

ACLS Fellowships provide up to $60,000 to support scholars for six to 12 months of full-time research and writing. Awardees who are independent scholars, adjunct faculty, or have teaching-intensive roles receive an additional stipend between $3,000 and $6,000.

The 2025 fellows include scholars based at public and private research universities, liberal arts colleges, community colleges, and a museum. Their projects include an examination of how Black philosophers in the 1950s and 1960s shaped modern political discourse, a study of environmental citizenship in the Soviet Union post-World War II, research on how Indigenous creatives in film and literature reclaim the horror genre, and a study of ancient tenon head sculptures as markers of social memory at Chavín de Huántar, Peru.

The ACLS Fellowship Program is funded primarily by the ACLS endowment, which has benefited from the generous support of esteemed funders, institutional members, and individual donors since our founding in 1919.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

