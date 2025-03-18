American Council of Learned Societies Awards Second Cycle of Academic Society Microgrants Focused on Equity-Centered Collaboration

"In supporting these projects, we are highlighting the value of long-term, deep, and meaningful collaborations with scholars who traditionally have access to fewer support systems." Post this

American Academy of Religion (AAR)

American Antiquarian Society (AAS)

Medieval Academy of America (MAA)

Middle East Studies Association of North America , Inc. (MESANA)

"These microgrants are designed to sustain the momentum built during the Intention Foundry's initial workshops from 2021-2023, so it is especially impactful to see academic societies continue to engage with the scholars they invited to participate in IF during that time," noted Keyanah Nurse, ACLS Senior Program Officer of Intentional Design for an Equitable Academy (IDEA). "In supporting these projects, we are highlighting the value of long-term, deep, and meaningful collaborations with scholars who traditionally have access to fewer support systems."

ACLS awarded the first round of microgrants in October 2024 to 10 member societies to support projects advancing their efforts toward more diversity, equity, and inclusion within the academy. The recipients of the next cycle of microgrants will be announced in summer 2025.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Mellon believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through its grants, Mellon seeks to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive. The Foundation makes grants in four core program areas: Arts and Culture; Higher Learning; Humanities in Place; and Public Knowledge.

Media Contact

Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, 6468307661, [email protected], https://www.acls.org/

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies