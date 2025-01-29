American Council of Learned Societies Expands Access to China Studies Resources and Data through New Website

In a time of increasing barriers to accessing primary sources in the field of China studies, this much needed online resource addresses a major gap in discoverability and connects the work of scholars, librarians, and digital archivists around the world. Post this

"In a time of increasing barriers to accessing primary sources in the field of China studies, this much needed online resource addresses a major gap in discoverability and connects the work of scholars, librarians, and digital archivists around the world," said JM Chris Chang, ACLS Special Projects Researcher for International Programs. "ACLS and the Henry Luce Foundation are committed to supporting this important, growing field and strengthening support for early career and under-resourced scholars as they navigate a challenging research environment."

"This project has the potential to have a broader impact on China studies, not only by helping individual students and scholars, but by providing librarians and archivists with guidance and tools to better support their local academic communities," said Joshua Seufert, China Studies Librarian at Princeton University Library.

The Luce/ACLS Program in China Studies was redesigned in 2023 to reinvigorate and diversify the field. The program includes Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellowships in China Studies for emerging scholars, Travel Grants in China Studies for graduate students and contingent faculty, and an annual Collaborative Grant in China Studies for working groups to pilot solutions to urgent challenges in the field. The program also continues the work of the Digital Archives Mapping Project and supports workshops for fellows on public writing and publicly engaged scholarship.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Henry Luce Foundation seeks to deepen knowledge and understanding in pursuit of a more democratic and just world. Established in 1936 by Henry R. Luce, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Time, Inc., the Luce Foundation advances its mission by nurturing knowledge communities and institutions, fostering dialogue across divides, enriching public discourse, amplifying diverse voices, and investing in leadership development.

