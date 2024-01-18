American Council of Learned Societies Launches 2024 Leading Edge Fellowship Competition for Recent Humanities and Interpretive Social Sciences PhDs

The program demonstrates the dynamic capacity of the humanities to advance justice and equity in society. Post this

This year, ACLS is partnering with 21 nonprofit organizations including the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, Los Angeles Poverty Department, and GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality.

ACLS is now accepting fellowship applications, with submissions due by 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Each Leading Edge Fellow will earn $70,000 in year one and $72,000 in year two, and receive employer-sponsored health insurance and professional mentorship. In addition, ACLS provides fellows with separate professional development funding, access to peer mentorship and professional networks, and a relocation stipend (if needed). Fellows will take on roles in advocacy, policy research, communications, public engagement, and more, advancing LGBTQ+ equity, college access, youth development, and empowering workers in the care sector and the agricultural economy. ACLS also provides a variety of professional development and networking activities, including alumni mentorship, career coaching, and events designed to help translate the experiences of their two-year placements into post-fellowship career opportunities.

Applicants for the Leading Edge Fellowship competition must have a PhD in the humanities or interpretive social sciences officially conferred by their university on or after September 1, 2019, and no later than August 31, 2024. All scholars must be authorized to work legally in the United States.

Read more about past and current Leading Edge Fellows, and learn more about our guidelines and selection process.

Media Contact

Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, 646-830-7661, [email protected], https://www.acls.org/

