American Council of Learned Societies Launches Fellowship Opportunity and Research Initiative for Community College Faculty in the Humanities

"Community college faculty are pursuing exciting, innovative research in the humanities, and the academy has much to gain from their perspectives as scholars and teachers deeply engaged with their local communities," said John Paul Christy, Senior Director of US Programs at ACLS. "ACLS is grateful to our partners at the American Antiquarian Association, the Folger, and the Newberry for their partnership in this initiative, and for their commitment to enhancing access to the networks and resources their centers offer for community college faculty across the country."

Based on feedback from faculty in the community college sector, the awards are designed to be flexible and allow fellows to design a residency that works best for them, from fully on-site to fully remote. The awards offer $3,500 per month in support, plus an additional $1,500 per month to defray costs associated with travel and accommodation at their selected research center.

In addition to offering direct support for research, the program will bring fellows and other scholars together with funders and the leadership of research centers and scholarly associations to advise on the development of more inclusive infrastructure for scholars in teaching-intensive faculty roles.

ACLS is now accepting applications for the ACLS Community College Research Fellowships, with all proposals due by December 4, 2024, 9:00 PM EST. Applicants are invited to consult the ACLS program page for more information and to sign up for an informational webinar, which will be recorded, and for office hours sessions where they can receive answers to their questions from ACLS program staff.

This fellowship opportunity and learning project is part of the ACLS Community College Humanities Initiative, a suite of research, funding, and convening activities designed to advance the humanities in the community college sector.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

The Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Mellon believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through its grants, Mellon seeks to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive. The Foundation makes grants in four core program areas: Arts and Culture; Higher Learning; Humanities in Place; and Public Knowledge.

