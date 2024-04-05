American Council of Learned Societies Names 15 Scholars to Participate in 2024 Summer Institute for the Study of East Central and Southeastern Europe

"The Summer Institute provides a vital opportunity for scholars to advance their own projects, as well as benefit from the perspectives of their fellow participants representing a diversity of institutions, geographic areas, and fields of study in the humanities." Post this

The 2024 scholars represent a diverse range of institutions across Eastern Europe and the United States, including Central European University, H.S. Skovoroda Kharkiv National Pedagogical University, Lone Star College, University of Michigan, and University of Prishtina. Their research topics include ecological relationships related to migration in the forest at the Polish, Belarusian, and Lithuanian border; transgender narratives and art in the early to post-Byzantine period; early 20th century juvenile justice in Ukraine; medieval music and imperial ideologies in Bulgaria; and the political discourse of "pocket assemblies" in post-Napoleonic Europe.

Learn more about the 2024 scholars and their projects.

"ACLS is excited to continue our successful partnership with the Centre for Advanced Study Sofia and convene leading scholars of East Central and Southeastern Europe in Bulgaria," said Deena Ragavan, ACLS Director of International Programs. "The Summer Institute provides a vital opportunity for scholars to advance their own projects, as well as benefit from the perspectives of their fellow participants representing a diversity of institutions, geographic areas, and fields of study in the humanities."

Now in its second year, the Summer Institute for Study of East Central and Southeastern Europe is made possible by a generous donation from Carl and Betty Pforzheimer. The program builds on a long history of ACLS support for humanistic scholars and scholarship in Eastern Europe, including the ACLS Humanities Program in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine (1999-2010).

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 80 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

The Centre for Advanced Study in Sofia is an independent institution with strong international and interdisciplinary orientation, promoting freedom of research and scholarly excellence in the humanities and the social sciences. Since its establishment in 2000, CAS has been attracting young talents and outstanding senior scholars by offering institutional conditions conducive to free pursuit of knowledge and dialogue in the framework of individual research fellowships or collaborative multi-disciplinary and cross-cultural enquiries. In partnership with other Institutes for Advanced Study, universities, scholarly and cultural associations, it works to re-establish the tradition of intellectual communities and to facilitate open critical debate and exchange of ideas on national and trans-national levels.

