American Council of Learned Societies Names 2025 Luce/ACLS Program in China Studies Fellows and Grantees

"The innovative approaches of these talented scholars enhance our understanding of China by challenging entrenched assumptions." Post this

Fourteen Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellowships in China Studies support emerging scholars whose research examine topics such as the politics and ethics of aging, Sino-Arab cultural exchanges in the Cold War, and the intersection of medieval landscape painting and poetry. This year's awards include eight long-term fellowships of up to $45,000 , which allow recent PhDs to take leave from university responsibilities for research and writing toward a scholarly text, and six flexible fellowships of $15,000 , which enable scholars with heavy teaching and service responsibilities to advance their projects.





Studies support emerging scholars whose research examine topics such as the politics and ethics of aging, Sino-Arab cultural exchanges in the Cold War, and the intersection of medieval landscape painting and poetry. This year's awards include eight long-term fellowships of up to , which allow recent PhDs to take leave from university responsibilities for research and writing toward a scholarly text, and six flexible fellowships of , which enable scholars with heavy teaching and service responsibilities to advance their projects. Sixteen Luce/ACLS Travel Grants in China Studies provide $5,000 for graduate students in a PhD program and non-tenure-track scholars at any career stage to visit research sites in China or China studies-related collections or archives anywhere in the world. The 2025 grantees plan to undertake transnational fieldwork in China , Tibet, Hong Kong , Singapore , South Korea , Ecuador , and Russia , among other research sites.

"This year's Early Career Fellows and Travel Grantees reflect the continued dynamism of the China studies field at a critical juncture," said Deena Ragavan, ACLS Director of International Programs. "In this moment, we need researchers who can connect scholarship on Chinese cultures, histories, and societies to contemporary issues facing society. The innovative approaches of these talented scholars enhance our understanding of China by challenging entrenched assumptions."

"The Henry Luce Foundation shares in the excitement of ACLS in announcing this year's outstanding awardees," said Yuting Li, Program Director for Asia at the Foundation. "We believe that the Luce/ACLS Program in China Studies will continue to preserve and strengthen the academic infrastructure that supports a nuanced, multidimensional perspective on China."

The 2025 Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellows in China Studies will participate in a professional development workshop on engaged scholarship led by Lindsay Krasnoff. This workshop will help fellows develop skills for communicating their research to broader audiences through public writing, digital media, and speaking engagements. Now in its second year, the workshop aims to extend the impact of scholarship on China and enrich public understanding of China and its global role.

The Luce/ACLS Program in China Studies continues to promote long-term change in the field through the Collaborative Grant in China Studies, and the China Studies Digital Mapping Project, which recently launched a new website highlighting open access and free resources for China studies research.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Henry Luce Foundation seeks to deepen knowledge and understanding in pursuit of a more democratic and just world. Established in 1936 by Henry R. Luce, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Time, Inc., the Luce Foundation advances its mission by nurturing knowledge communities and institutions, fostering dialogue across divides, enriching public discourse, amplifying diverse voices, and investing in leadership development.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies