American Council of Learned Societies Names 21 New ACLS Leading Edge Fellows

The 2024 fellows earned PhDs from 18 universities and represent a wide array of humanistic disciplines, including African American studies, American culture, anthropology, dance, English, global studies, history, Middle Eastern and Islamic studies, political science, sociology, Spanish, and women's and gender studies.

Meet the 2024 Leading Edge Fellows and learn about their positions.

The program's host organizations, which participated in the program's multi-stage review process, praised the variety of ways that scholars proposed to apply their humanistic expertise in service of their organizations' missions. Incoming fellows will work in narrative strategy, campaigns research, advocacy and community outreach, and have the opportunity to learn from professionals with diverse forms of training.

"Every year, our host organization partners are impressed with the finalist candidates, who embody the best of what advanced training in the humanities has to offer: broad, systems-level thinking about social issues, ethical approaches to story gathering and storytelling, and creativity and persistence in the face of complication and nuance," said Desiree Barron-Callaci, ACLS Senior Program Officer for US Programs. "ACLS congratulates this outstanding group of fellows, and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish with their new colleagues in communities around the country."

Leading Edge Fellows receive a $70,000 stipend in the first year and $72,000 in the second, plus health insurance. The award also comes with an annual budget of up to $3,000 for professional development activities, as well as networking, mentorship, and career development resources provided by ACLS.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

The Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Mellon believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through its grants, Mellon seeks to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive. The Foundation makes grants in four core program areas: Arts and Culture; Higher Learning; Humanities in Place; and Public Knowledge.

