American Council of Learned Societies Names Recipients of 2024 ACLS Fellowships

"The applications we received this year were nothing short of inspiring – a powerful reminder of the capacity of humanistic research to illuminate and deepen understanding of the workings of our world," said John Paul Christy, ACLS Senior Director of US Programs. "As scholars face increasing challenges to pursuing and disseminating their research, we remain committed to advancing their vital work."

In the 2023-24 competition year, ACLS reserved these fellowships for early-career, untenured scholars. ACLS Fellowships provide up to $60,000 to support scholars for six to twelve months of sustained research and writing. Awardees who do not hold tenure-track faculty appointments receive a supplement of $7,500 for research or other personal costs incurred during their award term.

The 2024 fellows represent a diverse range of disciplines and institutions of higher education, as well as independent scholars pursuing research beyond the academy. Among this year's funded projects are a philosophical exploration of intention and the "carceral reasoning" that punishes survivors of violence; an account of the genesis of maritime law and the ways that the division of oceans as property left many Indigenous communities legally "adrift"; and a study of Chinese state and corporate influence on labor, language, religion, and culture in contemporary Zambia.

The ACLS Fellowship Program is funded primarily by the ACLS endowment, which has benefited from contributions by the Mellon Foundation, Arcadia Charitable Trust, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the ACLS Research University Consortium, ACLS Associate member network, and the generous gifts of fellows and friends of ACLS.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 80 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

