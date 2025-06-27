American Council of Learned Societies to Present New Findings on Value of Liberal Arts Education

These research projects provide evidence for other scholars and educational leaders to investigate fundamentally important questions about the varied impacts of studying the liberal arts. Post this

The resulting research both solidifies and disrupts familiar assumptions about the impact of liberal arts education in the United States, including how graduates' civic and democratic beliefs and the relationship between student loan debt and civic engagement among college graduates across a variety of majors.

"The liberal arts curriculum is often thought of as the 'secret sauce' of US higher education," explained ACLS Vice President James Shulman. "But quantifying this approach's effects on students and their lives isn't easy to do. These projects use the College & Beyond II database to do just that – and, moreover, this research shows the capacity of this particular database to provide evidence for other scholars and educational leaders to investigate fundamentally important questions about the varied impacts of studying the liberal arts."

In addition to providing an opportunity for the fellowship awardees to present their work, the July convening will also feature discussion with thought leaders including Lynn Pasquerella, President of the American Association of Colleges and Universities, on the need to advance more research in this area.

Research papers for each awarded project will be published on acls.org and the https://acls.manifoldapp.org/ to maximize access and ongoing discussion on this urgent topic.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations were organized in 1952 and are supported by two trusts established by Mr. Arthur Vining Davis. The Foundations aim to bear witness to Mr. Davis' successful corporate leadership and his ambitious philanthropic vision. Since their inception, the Foundations have given over 3,800 grants totaling more than $300 million to colleges and universities, hospitals, medical schools, and divinity schools.

Media Contact

Heather Mangrum, American Council of Learned Societies, 2126971505, [email protected], www.acls.org

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies