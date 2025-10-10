American Course Academy Launches Bulk Food Handler & Alcohol Certification Program for Businesses Offering a 50% Discount

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Course Academy, a trusted leader in state-approved certification training, today announced the launch of its Bulk Certification Program for businesses, offering Food Handler and Alcohol Server/Alcohol Seller courses at 50% off for bulk purchases.

With regulatory compliance more important than ever for the hospitality and food service industry, American Course Academy's new program empowers employers to certify staff quickly, affordably, and reliably across multiple locations.

"We designed this bulk program to remove cost and logistical barriers for businesses that need to certify many employees," said James Villasana, contact for American Course Academy. "Our goal is to help businesses stay compliant, save money, and streamline staff training — all with an easy, online system."

Key Features & Benefits

Flexible Validity & No Contracts: Prepaid "numbers" remain valid for two years. No long-term contract or hidden fees.

State-Approved & Compliance-Ready: Courses meet all requirements of state and local health and alcohol authorities.

Fully Online & Instant Certification: Staff can complete training anytime, on any device, and receive certificates immediately. A copy is also stored in the employer's dashboard.

Corporate Dashboard & Staff Tracking: Employers can monitor staff progress, manage certifications, and distribute prepaid access codes centrally.

Who This Serves

This bulk program is ideal for:

Chain restaurants and franchise groups

Hotels, resorts, and multi-location hospitality companies

Event venues, caterers, and conference centers

Institutional kitchens, schools, and food prep operations

Ghost kitchens, commissaries, and high-volume meal production

By simplifying training and compliance for entire teams, American Course Academy aims to reduce administrative burden while helping businesses secure inspections and keep operations running smoothly.

How It Works

Create a Corporate Account via a simple onboarding form. American Course Academy

Choose Course & Quantity – select Public Health, Alcohol Server, or Seller courses and bulk quantity.

Distribute Prepaid Access Codes — send codes via email from the employer dashboard.

Staff Completes Training & Gets Certified — certificates are delivered instantly via email and stored in the dashboard.

About American Course Academy

American Course Academy is a leading online training provider offering state-approved courses for food handlers, alcohol servers, and sellers. With a reputation for simplicity, credibility, and fast delivery, we support thousands of businesses in maintaining regulatory compliance nationwide.

Media Contact

James Villasana

[email protected]

(844) 268-7738

