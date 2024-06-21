American Crane & Equipment Corporation Partners with United Way of Berks County to Pack 250,000 Meals at The Big Cheese

Friday, June 14, 2024, American Crane & Equipment Corporation joined the United Way of Berks County for their Annual Big Cheese meal packing event.
READING, Pa., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Crane & Equipment Corporation proudly joined the United Way of Berks County on June 14, 2024, for their Annual Big Cheese meal packaging event, the largest United Way-driven meal packaging event in the country. This year's event saw over 500 volunteers come together to pack an impressive 250,000 meals.
American Crane's Outreach Committee, Hoist Up!, organized for their employees to volunteer their Friday night to pack nutritious mac and cheese and apple cinnamon oatmeal meals for local families experiencing food insecurity. Clad in yellow shirts and hairnets, these volunteers worked diligently alongside other community members, all driven by a shared commitment to alleviate hunger in their community.
With the help of Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank, a local organization dedicated to feeding the hungry, these meals are set to be distributed to local children through the Weekender Program, as well as to food pantries throughout Berks County. The Reading School District will also receive a portion of the meals, which will be distributed to children throughout the school year.
The mission of American Crane's Hoist Up! Outreach initiative is to support philanthropy, boost employee engagement and increase morale. They believe bringing employees together to participate in team volunteer activities encourages everyone to see themselves as part of the greater community.
"This feeling of community increases their motivation at work and can lead to greater community involvement. Even a small contribution can make a big difference." Stephanie Delibertis, American Crane's Owner & Executive Director of Outreach and Development, says.
This year's Big Cheese event underscores the power of community collaboration and the impact of volunteers. American Crane remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance the well-being of local organizations and strengthening community ties.
For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit the website at https://www.americancrane.com/
For more information about the United Way of Berks County and their initiatives, visit the website at https://www.uwberks.org/
For more information about Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank, visit the website at https://helpingharvest.org/
Media Contact
Lauren Longo, American Crane & Equipment Corporation, 6107418812, [email protected], https://www.americancrane.com/
SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation
