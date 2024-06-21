American Crane & Equipment Corporation Partners with United Way of Berks County to Pack 250,000 Meals at The Big Cheese

"This feeling of community increases their motivation at work and can lead to greater community involvement. Even a small contribution can make a big difference." - Stephanie Delibertis Post this

With the help of Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank, a local organization dedicated to feeding the hungry, these meals are set to be distributed to local children through the Weekender Program, as well as to food pantries throughout Berks County. The Reading School District will also receive a portion of the meals, which will be distributed to children throughout the school year.

The mission of American Crane's Hoist Up! Outreach initiative is to support philanthropy, boost employee engagement and increase morale. They believe bringing employees together to participate in team volunteer activities encourages everyone to see themselves as part of the greater community.

"This feeling of community increases their motivation at work and can lead to greater community involvement. Even a small contribution can make a big difference." Stephanie Delibertis, American Crane's Owner & Executive Director of Outreach and Development, says.

This year's Big Cheese event underscores the power of community collaboration and the impact of volunteers. American Crane remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance the well-being of local organizations and strengthening community ties.

