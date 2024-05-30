American Crane & Equipment Corporation's Hoist Up! Book Drive Donates Over 300 Books to the United Way of Berks County's Ready.Set.READ! Initiative

American Crane & Equipment Corporation's Outreach Committee, Hoist Up!, collects and donates over 300 books to the United Way of Berks County's Ready.Set.READ! initiative sparking imagination and curiosity for learning beyond the classroom.

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Crane & Equipment Corporation's (ACECO) Outreach Committee, Hoist Up!, has successfully donated over 300 books to the Ready.Set.READ! initiative, managed by the United Way of Berks County. This donation marks a significant contribution to promoting literacy and education among young children in the community.

This book drive was inspired by ACECO's President and CEO, Karen Norheim, who recently received the prestigious ATHENA Award. Recipients of this award have the opportunity to support a non-profit organization of their choice. To honor her passion for reading and to encourage imagination and curiosity beyond the classroom, Norheim chose to support the Ready.Set.READ! initiative.

The United Way of Berks County's Ready.Set.READ! initiative aims to prepare children for school and boost reading skills. This initiative is a tremendous community commitment focused on a common goal of providing children an opportunity to succeed through reading.

The Hoist Up! Book Drive kicked off at the Women2Women Conference in Reading, PA on April 16, 2024, and continued through May 4, 2024. Stephanie Delibertis, Owner & Executive Director of Outreach & Development, delivered the books on May 21, 2024, to the United Way of Berks County. With the collaborative efforts of ACECO, The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and Women2Women, the drive collected over 300 books for children from birth through 6th grade, including 10 copies of "Sprout" a book written by Norheim and Delibertis' late uncle, republished by their family in 2021. This significant donation will help foster a love of reading and learning among children in Berks County.

For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit the website at https://www.americancrane.com/

For more information about the Ready.Set.READ! initiative, visit the website at https://www.readysetreadberks.org/

For more information about the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, Women2Women and the ATHENA Award, visit the website at https://greaterreading.org/

For more information about Sprout, visit the website at https://www.thestoryofsprout.com/

