American Crane's Outreach Committee, Hoist Up!, Donates 250 Backpacks Filled with School Supplies Across Berks County, PA

"We believe in the power of education and the importance of supporting our local community," says Stephanie Delibertis, Owner & Executive Director of Outreach and Development at American Crane & Equipment Corporation. "Through our partnership with the United Way of Berks County, we hope to alleviate some of the financial burdens on families and ensure that students have what they need to thrive academically."

The United Way of Berks County plays a vital role in the community by bringing together the right mix of people and organizations to identify community needs and support programming to address those needs. Each year, over 190,000 people in Berks County are helped through the work of United Way and their partners. Their unique approach and partnerships create brighter futures and make a significant impact in the areas of education, financial stability, health and safety net services.

American Crane & Equipment Corporation is proud to contribute to this mission and strengthen the educational foundation for the youth of Berks County. Their commitment to community service is reflected in their Hoist Up! Outreach Committee, which actively seeks opportunities to give back and support their local community.

For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit the website at https://www.americancrane.com/

For more information about the United Way of Berks County and their initiatives, visit the website at https://www.uwberks.org/

