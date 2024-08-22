American Crane's Outreach Committee, Hoist Up!, Donates 250 Backpacks Filled with School Supplies Across Berks County, PA

American Crane & Equipment Corporation donated 250 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to support local students across Berks County, PA. In a heartfelt partnership with The United Way of Berks County, these backpacks are being distributed to local schools in need, ensuring that young learners have the tools necessary for a successful academic year.
DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Crane & Equipment Corporation's (ACECO) Outreach Committee, Hoist Up!, has made a significant contribution to the community by donating 250 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to schools across Berks County, PA. The initiative aims to support local families as their children head back to school, ensuring they have the necessary tools to succeed in their education.
On Monday, August 12th, the Hoist Up! team gathered 20 ACECO volunteers to assemble the backpacks with a variety of school essentials, including notebooks, markers, folders, pencils and more! ACECO partnered with The United Way of Berks County to facilitate the distribution of these backpacks to schools in need across Berks County. The schools benefiting from this initiative include Daniel Boone Primary, Daniel Boone Intermediate, Lorane Elementary (Exeter), Big Brothers Big Sisters, Antietam Elementary Schools, Keystone Military Families, Safe Berks and Olivet Boys & Girls Club.
"We believe in the power of education and the importance of supporting our local community," says Stephanie Delibertis, Owner & Executive Director of Outreach and Development at American Crane & Equipment Corporation. "Through our partnership with the United Way of Berks County, we hope to alleviate some of the financial burdens on families and ensure that students have what they need to thrive academically."
The United Way of Berks County plays a vital role in the community by bringing together the right mix of people and organizations to identify community needs and support programming to address those needs. Each year, over 190,000 people in Berks County are helped through the work of United Way and their partners. Their unique approach and partnerships create brighter futures and make a significant impact in the areas of education, financial stability, health and safety net services.
American Crane & Equipment Corporation is proud to contribute to this mission and strengthen the educational foundation for the youth of Berks County. Their commitment to community service is reflected in their Hoist Up! Outreach Committee, which actively seeks opportunities to give back and support their local community.
For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit the website at https://www.americancrane.com/
For more information about the United Way of Berks County and their initiatives, visit the website at https://www.uwberks.org/
