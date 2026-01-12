"Most founders assume raising capital means giving up control," Hansen is quoted in the article. "But the truth is, community funding can be one of the most brand-aligned ways to grow, if you do it right." Post this

"Most founders assume raising capital means giving up control," Hansen is quoted in the article. "But the truth is, community funding can be one of the most brand-aligned ways to grow, if you do it right." This philosophy resonates deeply with American Crowdfunder's emphasis on storytelling, values, and people over pure metrics, principles that foster genuine investor engagement and sustainable growth.

American Crowdfunder curates opportunities for patriotic investors to back American innovators. The newsletter's focus on uniting funders with visionaries echoes Hansen's model, where investors are community members invested in the brand's success, not just returns.

"We are excited to see this well-deserved recognition of Scott's contributions to the crowdfunding landscape," said Sally Weller, Director of Communications for American Crowdfunder. "His experience proves that founders can build enduring companies by prioritizing community over conventional VC pressures. This article inspires us to continue showcasing campaigns that embody this spirit."

As Maloney notes, Hansen's approach offers a refreshing alternative for entrepreneurs, allowing them to build the companies they envision without compromising their core mission. American Crowdfunder encourages readers to subscribe for curated insights into top American crowdfunding opportunities and learn how to support the next wave of homegrown success stories.

American Crowdfunder is a newsletter platform dedicated to the U.S. economy's innovative American-made companies. Each edition features curated selections of ventures in their crowdfunding phases, connecting investors with opportunities to fuel the American dream. Founded in 2024, it celebrates entrepreneurial spirit and community-backed growth.

Sally Weller, American Crowdfunder, 1 730-228-8225

