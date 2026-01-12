American Crowdfunder, a newsletter linking investors to U.S.-made crowdfunding ventures, celebrates Drew Maloney's January 5, 2026 article praising Island Brands co-founder, Scott Hansen's innovative equity crowdfunding model. It contrasts Silicon Valley's VC pitfalls with Hansen's community-driven approach, aligning with the newsletter's mission to boost homegrown entrepreneurship.
BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Crowdfunder, the premier newsletter dedicated to connecting investors with innovative American-made companies entering their crowdfunding phases, is proud to highlight the recent article by Drew Maloney titled "Island Brands' Scott Hansen Shows Charleston How Crowdfunding Should Work." The piece, published on January 5, 2026, spotlights Scott Hansen's groundbreaking approach to equity crowdfunding, aligning perfectly with American Crowdfunder's mission to support homegrown entrepreneurship and community-driven funding.
Drawing from his decade in Silicon Valley, Maloney contrasts the traditional venture capital model with Hansen's community-focused strategy. As co-founder of Island Brands, a Charleston-based beverage company launched in 2016, Hansen grew the brand to Inc. 5000 status without VC funding, culminating with an acquisition in 2024. Through his work, including guiding brands like Proud Mary Coffee to raise $1.23 million on StartEngine in under 70 days, Hansen demonstrates how crowdfunding can empower founders to retain control while building lasting community ties.
"Most founders assume raising capital means giving up control," Hansen is quoted in the article. "But the truth is, community funding can be one of the most brand-aligned ways to grow, if you do it right." This philosophy resonates deeply with American Crowdfunder's emphasis on storytelling, values, and people over pure metrics, principles that foster genuine investor engagement and sustainable growth.
American Crowdfunder curates opportunities for patriotic investors to back American innovators. The newsletter's focus on uniting funders with visionaries echoes Hansen's model, where investors are community members invested in the brand's success, not just returns.
"We are excited to see this well-deserved recognition of Scott's contributions to the crowdfunding landscape," said Sally Weller, Director of Communications for American Crowdfunder. "His experience proves that founders can build enduring companies by prioritizing community over conventional VC pressures. This article inspires us to continue showcasing campaigns that embody this spirit."
As Maloney notes, Hansen's approach offers a refreshing alternative for entrepreneurs, allowing them to build the companies they envision without compromising their core mission. American Crowdfunder encourages readers to subscribe for curated insights into top American crowdfunding opportunities and learn how to support the next wave of homegrown success stories.
About American Crowdfunder
American Crowdfunder is a newsletter platform dedicated to the U.S. economy's innovative American-made companies. Each edition features curated selections of ventures in their crowdfunding phases, connecting investors with opportunities to fuel the American dream. Founded in 2024, it celebrates entrepreneurial spirit and community-backed growth.
