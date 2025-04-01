American Cruise Lines Announces New Antiques Theme Cruise Along the Company's Exclusive Maine Coast & Harbors Itinerary

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that it will offer another new Antiques Theme Cruise this June 16th, 2025, along the company's popular Maine Coast & Harbors itinerary. On this exclusive cruise, American's guests will have the opportunity to attend a taping of the 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW®, meet with appraisers from the show, and enjoy other antiques-focused enrichment throughout the cruise. American Cruise Lines has been a sponsor of the popular television series, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW since 2021, and offered their first Antiques Themed Cruise in 2023 along one of their Mississippi River cruises.
GUILFORD, Conn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that it will offer another new Antiques Theme Cruise this June 16th, 2025, along the company's popular Maine Coast & Harbors itinerary. On this exclusive cruise, American's guests will have the opportunity to attend a taping of the 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW®, meet with appraisers from the show, and enjoy other antiques-focused enrichment throughout the cruise. American Cruise Lines has been a sponsor of the popular television series, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW since 2021, and offered their first Antiques Themed Cruise in 2023 along one of their Mississippi River cruises.
Back by popular demand, this year's Antiques Theme Cruise will explore Maine's picturesque coastline and quaint New England villages. The itinerary will highlight antiques-themed programming both on board and on shore throughout. Guests will cruise aboard American Glory, one of the Line's celebrated new Coastal Cats, and will enjoy a special opportunity to attend an ANTIQUES ROADSHOW taping event, while visiting Boothbay Harbor on June 18th. The taping will take place at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, and American's cruise guests will be able to bring up-to two items to be appraised (items must adhere to the limitations and guidelines set forth by ANTIQUES ROADSHOW). In addition to the taping event in Boothbay, when American Glory visits Bar Harbor on June 20th, two well-known appraisers and a producer from the show will join guests on board for a look behind the scenes of the popular TV series, during a special evening of antiques-focused enrichment.
"American Cruise Lines' guests have a common bond with ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's millions of weekly viewers in their shared passion for American culture, and in uncovering the fascinating histories which often exist right in our own backyards," said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. "We are so pleased to offer this special opportunity once again for our guests."
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW remains PBS' most-watched ongoing primetime series. American Cruise Lines operates the only 100% U.S. flagged fleet of small ships and riverboats in the world.
American's 2025 Antiques Theme Cruise begins June 16th and includes a Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay in Bangor, Maine. All the company's Maine Coast & Harbors Cruises sail between Bangor and Portland, Maine and also visit: Bath; Boothbay Harbor; Rockland; and Bar Harbor, Maine.
