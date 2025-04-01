American Cruise Lines Announces New Antiques Theme Cruise Along the Company's Exclusive Maine Coast & Harbors Itinerary

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that it will offer another new Antiques Theme Cruise this June 16th, 2025, along the company's popular Maine Coast & Harbors itinerary. On this exclusive cruise, American's guests will have the opportunity to attend a taping of the 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW®, meet with appraisers from the show, and enjoy other antiques-focused enrichment throughout the cruise. American Cruise Lines has been a sponsor of the popular television series, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW since 2021, and offered their first Antiques Themed Cruise in 2023 along one of their Mississippi River cruises.

GUILFORD, Conn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that it will offer another new Antiques Theme Cruise this June 16th, 2025, along the company's popular Maine Coast & Harbors itinerary. On this exclusive cruise, American's guests will have the opportunity to attend a taping of the 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW®, meet with appraisers from the show, and enjoy other antiques-focused enrichment throughout the cruise. American Cruise Lines has been a sponsor of the popular television series, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW since 2021, and offered their first Antiques Themed Cruise in 2023 along one of their Mississippi River cruises.