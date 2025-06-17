American Cruise Lines Opens New England Cruise Season Launching American Patriot - Newest Cruise Ship in the USA

American's coastal New England cruises sail similarly to the Line's river cruises—itineraries are 100% domestic and visit only U.S. ports—so many guests can leave their passports at home, skip flights, and drive straight to the ships. Post this

In addition to American Patriot, the company is also launching three more Patriot Class sister ships in the next 16 months, American Pioneer, American Maverick, and American Ranger. 2025's expanded collection of 8 to 16-Day itineraries highlights the company's continued growth across the country and exclusive array of cruises exploring coastal New England.

Seasonal sailings discover historic seaports in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut (plus Hudson River cruises visiting New York). American's cruises highlight the scenic shorelines, seaside villages, and harbors that have made New England a world-famous destination, and one that is best experienced from the water. Similar to the company's river cruises, all the itineraries are 100% domestic and visit only U.S. ports—so many guests can leave their passports at home, skip flights, and drive straight to the ships.

American's U.S.-flagged small ships depart from convenient ports including New York City; Boston, MA; Providence, RI; and Portland, ME. Guests enjoy picturesque views from private balcony staterooms, authentic lobster-bakes, onboard entertainment, and guided shoreside experiences as they sail into the heart of over 20 ports throughout this celebrated maritime region.

American Cruise Lines' 2025 collection of New England sailings:

8-Day Cape Codder cruises, roundtrip from Boston, MA

8-Day New England Islands cruises, roundtrip from Providence, RI

9-Day Maine Coast and Harbors cruises, between Portland and Bangor, ME

8-Day Northeast Harbors cruises, sailing between Boston, MA, and New York City

11-Day New England Explorer cruises, roundtrip from Boston, MA (*cruises operating in 2026; 12-Day itinerary dates on the website have an included pre-cruise hotel stay)

15-Day Grand New England cruises, roundtrip from Boston, MA

8-Day Hudson River Summer Classic cruises, sailing between New York City and Albany, NY

Once summer concludes, American also offers 16-Day New England Fall Foliage cruises, between Portland, ME and New York City, and 8-Day Hudson River Fall Foliage cruises, between New York City and Albany, NY, sailing in September and October.

Each one of American's curated itineraries is highlighted with onboard experts, historians, and evening entertainment that brings the region's history and charm to life. Cruising aboard spacious small ships, including brand new American Patriot, and the company's fleet of 100-passenger Coastal Cats, guests will enjoy gourmet cuisine, daily cocktails, and the finest amenities available in small ship cruising. Some itinerary dates offer included Pre-cruise Hotel Stays. Pre-cruise packages are available for all cruises from all departure cities, including the Four Seasons Hotel for cruises from Boston.

About American Cruise Lines:

American Cruise Lines is the largest river cruise line in the U.S.A. with 25 small ships, 21 exploring the Mississippi River and waterways around the country in 2025. The company's award-winning fleet and domestic itineraries build on a 50-year history of delivering curated all-American explorations. Today, the company offers luxury river cruise experiences in 35 states and operates the only 100% U.S. flagged fleet of riverboats and small ships in the world, all sailing exclusively in the U.S.A.

