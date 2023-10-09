American Entrepreneur with Kevin Harrington Launches Strategic Partnership with The Inle BrainFit Institute

Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, and his latest project, American Entrepreneur, have launched a strategic partnership with The Inle BrainFit Institute.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by a board-certified neurologist, Dr. Philippe Douyon, The Inle BrainFit Institute is a neurology organization dedicated to overall health and wellness relating to the brain.

"For many years as a Neurologist, I found that the biggest impact I had on my patient's lives was not when I prescribed them medication or took them to the operating room, it was when I got them to think differently about their health and their lives," says Dr. Philippe Douyon, Founder of The Inle BrainFit Institute. "Helping people think differently and having a different relationship with their brains is the reason why so many of the people I've worked with have been able to transform their lives."

"With a medical background and expertise in neuroscience, you can really trust Dr. Philippe Douyon and others at The Inle BrainFit Institute to help you improve your health, business, and life," says Doug Scott, Executive Producer at American Entrepreneur. "If you're ready to change any existing patterns of thinking and beliefs that may be holding you back, you've got to check out their online course, Take Charge of Your Brain. It teaches people how to become the leaders their brains need in order for them to overcome challenges, improve their health, create the businesses that they desire, and live happy and fulfilling lives."

"My strategic partnership with American Entrepreneur and Kevin Harrington has opened new doors for business opportunities and connections, which I find very exciting," says Dr. Philippe Douyon.

The Inle BrainFit Institute has been featured nationally on Fox Business Network with Kevin Harrington and has an upcoming feature in Forbes Magazine.

About American Entrepreneur

American Entrepreneur is the newest venture of business mogul and serial entrepreneur, Kevin Harrington. It's a trusted information source for the latest trends, business stories, and product innovations. Harrington interviews the business leaders in a 3–5-minute video for their own use and records an individualized 15-30 second endorsement spot to air on national business news networks.

About Kevin Harrington

For more than 30 years, Kevin Harrington has empowered entrepreneurs and innovative business leaders to turn their dreams into a mind-boggling reality. As the creator of the infomercial and pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, as well as an original Shark on the hit TV show Shark Tank, Kevin knows what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. His legendary work behind-the-scenes of business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires. Kevin's been called "The Entrepreneur's Entrepreneur" and the "Entrepreneur Answer Man," because he knows the unique challenges start-ups have to face and has a special passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed.

For more information on The Inle BrainFit Institute, please visit www.InleBrainFitInstitute.com.

