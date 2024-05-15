American Eye Care, Aesthetics and Skin Care Announces Joint Partnership with Rejuvenate MedSpa

American Eye Care, Aesthetics, and Skin Care is pleased to announce its partnership with Rejuvenate MedSpa. Two established practices Maryland are joining together in this expanded partnership to offer Trilift non-invasive facelift offering in the heart of Bethesda. Dr Hameed Peracha emphasized " We are very excited to bring Trilift to clients in Bethesda, Potomac , Rockville and surrounding areas and are excited about working with Dr Margaret Rajnic an established and experienced practitioner at Rejuvenate MedSpa. Dr Rajnic said " we are delighted to now be able to offer Trilift as a much needed offering to our suite of services for clients focused on improving wrinkles, jowls, and other signs of aging. Together the established practices will be providing an innovative noninvasive approach to preserving youthfulness through what is now called "prejuvenation" A launch event is planned for June for the community to introduce the new partnership and offerings

BETHESDA, Md., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Eye Care, Aesthetics, and Skin Care is pleased to announce its partnership with Rejuvenate MedSpa. Two established practices Maryland are joining together in this expanded partnership to offer Trilift non-invasive facelift offering in the heart of Bethesda. Dr Hameed Peracha emphasized " We are very excited to bring Trilift to clients in Bethesda, Potomac , Rockville and surrounding areas and are excited about working with Dr Margaret Rajnic an established and experienced practitioner at Rejuvenate MedSpa. Dr Rajnic said " we are delighted to now be able to offer Trilift as a much needed offering to our suite of services for clients focused on improving wrinkles, jowls, and other signs of aging. Together the established practices will be providing an innovative noninvasive approach to preserving youthfulness through what is now called "prejuvenation" Trilift offers a distinct advantage over other approaches since there is no invasive injection, incisions or anesthesia required. It is completely non invasive.

While most treatment options focus only on the skin Trilift improves the tone of the underlying muscles where the skin inserts. It's similar to the effect of lifting weights to build muscle tone. Trilift is now also being offered for body contouring and treatment of severe dry eyes.

A launch event is planned for June for the community to introduce the new partnership and offerings.

