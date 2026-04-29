American Family Insurance to Launch "Designed To Last" on Hulu

A First-of-its-kind Competition Reality Series Begins Streaming May 5

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Family Insurance announced the launch of "Designed To Last," a first-of-its-kind branded reality competition series that reimagines how to think about protecting homes and families in an era of increasing climate risk. The four-episode series sponsored by American Family Insurance, premieres May 5 and will stream on Hulu. Watch the trailer here.

At the intersection of home protection, innovation and entertainment, "Designed To Last" brings together architects, engineers, and inventors to tackle one of today's most urgent challenges: safeguarding homes against unpredictable and extreme real-world conditions. Through high-stakes design challenges, the series showcases bold, innovative solutions that aim to fortify homes while inspiring audiences to think differently about preparedness, protection, and resilience. Each episode focuses on a specific environmental threat—wind, water, snow/ice, and fire—highlighting vulnerabilities faced by homeowners across the country and exploring practical, forward-thinking ways for proactive structural protection and to prevent costly damage.

This level of brand storytelling signals a shift toward more immersive content, where entertainment collaborations move beyond traditional :30 spots to deliver engaging, culturally relevant content that positions American Family Insurance at the forefront of a new, more connected era of narrative innovation.

"Through our collaboration with Disney Advertising we're able to meet audiences where they are, highlighting the importance of proactive protection and inspiring people to safeguard what matters most," said Sherina Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at American Family Insurance. "At American Family Insurance, our mission is to inspire, protect, and restore dreams — and the "Designed To Last" series brings that commitment to life by recognizing the home is where dreams begin."

"The next evolution of brand storytelling is about delivering value, not just visibility." said John Campbell, SVP, Entertainment and Streaming Solutions at Disney Advertising. "Together with American Family Insurance, 'Designed To Last' builds a story that combines compelling entertainment with practical insights to deliver experience more relevant, more useful, and ultimately more impactful for audiences."

Hosted by Maria Menounos, the series follows three teams of architects, engineers, and inventors as they compete in 10-hour build challenges, modifying tiny homes to withstand specific environmental hazards.

"'Designed to Last' is where creativity meets consequence," said host Maria Menounos. "These teams aren't just designing beautiful spaces—they're fighting to prove their ideas can survive anything, with Eric Eremita and Wendell Holland holding them to the highest standard."

Their work is guided and evaluated by award-winning contractor Eric Eremita and renowned designer Wendell Holland, who judge each design on resilience, craftsmanship, practicality, and creativity under real-world testing conditions. The winning team earns a $100,000 grant to further develop their innovation, helping turn ideas into tangible solutions that can make a lasting impact.

As weather-related damage continues to affect homeowners nationwide, the series underscores why proactive protection is so important. "Designed To Last" reflects American Family Insurance's belief that protection is about safeguarding the people, dreams, and futures within them.

The series highlights the growing importance of finding unexpected ways for brands to breakthrough and reach consumers. By joining forces with Disney Advertising and Hulu, American Family Insurance extends its influence into culture, leveraging world-class storytelling to educate and deliver meaningful, real-world value while elevating the brand.

The series was executive produced by 3Ball Entertainment's Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans, and Matthew C. Allyn, alongside Claire Kosloff and Known's Mark Feldstein and Ross Martin. Supporting media plan developed by Infinite Roar, A Publicis Agency. Directed by Anna Moulaison, the series was created in partnership with Elite Media, American Family Insurance and Disney CreativeWorks.

"Designed To Last" premieres May 5. Stream all episodes on Hulu.

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE

American Family Insurance, based in Madison, Wis., has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investments and creative partnerships. American Family Insurance is the nation's 12th-largest property/casualty insurance company, ranking No. 202 on the Fortune 500 list. American Family has a current 'a+' credit rating through AM Best, and has distinction as a "Standing the Test of Time" company, which is represented by having an AM Best financial strength rating of 'A' or better for at least 75 years. The company offers American Family-brand products through a network of exclusive agency owners as well as nationwide through key strategic partnerships. American Family Insurance also includes Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. The company has approximately 10,500 employees nationwide.

ABOUT HULU

Hulu is a leading premium on-demand and live streaming service in the U.S. that offers an expansive slate of entertainment from every major U.S. broadcast network as well as 20th Century Studios, ABC, ABC News, ESPN, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and many more. For more than 17 years, Hulu has provided on-demand access to hit TV series and films, award-winning Originals and exclusive licensed content. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of 100+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels and can access Hulu's on-demand library, plus Disney+ and ESPN in their respective apps, all in one plan. Hulu is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings with different combinations of Disney+ and ESPN and can be further personalized through a variety of premium add-on subscriptions. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

Media Contact

LaGloria Wheatfall, Elite Media, 1 832-433-0188, [email protected]

SOURCE American Family Insurance