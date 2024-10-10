American Forces Travel Celebrates 5 Years with Giveaways and Sweepstakes for Service Members

American Forces Travel (AFT) serves as the Department of Defense's official leisure travel site. As part of its 5th anniversary celebration, AFT launched a series of exciting giveaways from September 16, 2024, to December 31, 2024. Prizes include two $500 digital Exchange gift cards, two $500 cruise vouchers, a $500 event ticket voucher, and a grand prize: a Bahamas vacation valued at $5,000.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, LACKLAND, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Air Force Services Center (AFSVC) celebrates the leisure travel site AmericanForcesTravel.com! Over the past five years, AmericanForcesTravel.com has provided affordable travel for eligible Department of Defense ID cardholders. So far, the program has saved travelers more than $23 Million hundreds of thousands of trips booked. Additionally, the site has provided in excess of $10 Million in funding for Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs.

Kicking off the 5-year anniversary, the Air Force Services Center has created and produced an AmericanForcesTravel.com awareness campaign. The campaign includes a stunning digital ad campaign, featuring acclaimed YouTuber and Air Force Veteran Jesús Estrella, aka J. Most known for propelling sneaker culture into the mainstream, J infuses his contagious energy and love of travel, bringing unforgettable travel experiences across the United States and American Territories using AmericanForcesTravel.com in 15 - 30 second video clips. The video campaign will be viewable exclusively on digital media including the Air Force Live App, YouTube shorts and digital ads across the internet.

Launched in 2019, American Forces Travel (AFT) serves as the Department of Defense's official leisure travel site. As part of its 5th anniversary celebration, AFT launched a series of exciting giveaways from September 16, 2024, to December 31, 2024. Prizes include two $500 digital Exchange gift cards, two $500 cruise vouchers, a $500 event ticket voucher, and a grand prize: a Bahamas vacation valued at $5,000. For more details, visit Facebook.com/AFTMWR or follow @American_Forces_Travel on Instagram.

Full details on eligibility can be found here under the "Learn Who is Eligible" link. Other terms and conditions will be listed on the submission link for each week's giveaway.

One way to follow the new campaign is to download the AFLive app for iOS and Android and follow on social media. AFLive provides curated original programming that highlights the lives of service members.

