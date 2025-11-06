American Funding Solutions Expands Nationwide Invoice Factoring Program for Small Businesses

"We're proud to support small businesses that form the backbone of local economies," said Anna Aeschliman, Director of Growth at American Funding Solutions. "Our goal is to provide simple, transparent funding options that allow entrepreneurs to focus on growth instead of cash flow delays." Post this

With no minimum sales requirements, no long-term contracts and same-day funding options, AFS continues to remove financial barriers for small business owners who need immediate cash flow to cover payroll, purchase supplies, and scale operations.

The company has seen rapid growth through its broker network and client referrals, adding new partners across the U.S. in 2025.

"We're proud to support businesses that form the backbone of local economies," said Anna Aeschliman, Director of Growth at American Funding Solutions. "Our goal is to provide simple, transparent funding options that allow entrepreneurs to focus on growth instead of cash flow delays."

Since its founding, AFS has helped thousands of small businesses convert unpaid invoices into predictable working capital. Its personalized approach and no-minimum funding model have made it a trusted partner among brokers and business owners nationwide.

"Whether a client is just starting out or managing rapid expansion, our factoring program offers the flexibility and trust that traditional lenders often can't," said Clayton Richardson, President of American Funding Solutions. "We take pride in helping small businesses succeed, especially in essential industries like staffing, private security, and professional services."

This nationwide expansion reflects AFS's broader mission to make small business financing more accessible through education, collaboration, and broker partnerships. The expansion reinforces AFS's ongoing mission to help small business owners thrive by providing personalized support, transparent funding, and trusted industry expertise.

Q&A: A Conversation with American Funding Solutions

Q: What is invoice factoring and how does it help small businesses?

A: Invoice factoring allows small businesses to turn their unpaid invoices into immediate cash flow. Instead of waiting 30, 60, or 90 days for customers to pay, companies can get paid right away. It's a simple way to manage cash flow, cover payroll, and take on new contracts without adding debt.

Q: Who is invoice factoring best suited for?

A: We work with a wide range of service-based businesses: staffing agencies, janitorial services, security firms, and other business-to-business (B2B) industries. Factoring is ideal for any business that invoices other companies and needs faster access to working capital.

Q: What makes AFS different from other factoring companies?

Our focus is on accessibility. We don't have minimum sales requirements, so startups and small businesses can qualify for funding even if they're just getting started. We even provide funding for business owners with low credit scores. We provide hands-on support — every client has a direct contact who understands their business. Plus, we offer free credit checks on customers, helping clients make smarter decisions and avoid risk.

Q: How fast can a business get funded with AFS?

Many clients receive funding within a week of applying, and once approved, same-day funding is available. We move quickly because we know payroll and supplier costs can't wait. Fast funding and personal service are what our clients value most.

Q: How do brokers benefit from partnering with AFS?

We're a great fit for brokers who want to refer smaller deals that might not meet the thresholds of larger lenders. We treat every referral with care, communicate transparently, and help them close more opportunities without added complexity.

Q: Which industries are you seeing the most growth in right now?

Staffing continues to lead the way — especially healthcare and light industrial staffing firms. We're also seeing strong demand from janitorial, security, and B2B service companies like consulting firms looking for consistent cash flow solutions.

About American Funding Solutions

American Funding Solutions (AFS) provides fast, flexible invoice factoring for small businesses across the United States. Specializing in service-based industries such as staffing, private security, janitorial, and consulting, AFS helps companies unlock the cash tied up in unpaid invoices - providing immediate working capital to grow, hire, and thrive. With a client-first approach and a trusted partner network, AFS empowers small businesses to scale with confidence.

Learn more at https://funding4you.com.

Media Contact

Anna Aeschliman, American Funding Solutions, 1 816-224-6201, [email protected], https://funding4you.com/

