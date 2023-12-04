"The American Gunsmithing Institute has trained more Gunsmiths than any other Gunsmithing trade school in the world with over 500 students enrolled in our Certified Gunsmithing programs each year," states Gene Kelly, aka "Machine Gun Kelly," AGI President and Founder. Post this

"The American Gunsmithing Institute has trained more Gunsmiths than any other Gunsmithing trade school in the world with over 500 students enrolled in our Certified Gunsmithing programs each year," states Gene Kelly, aka "Machine Gun Kelly" AGI President and Founder. "Unlike other schools, we only focus on Gunsmithing, so our students learn the in-demand skills necessary to start working right away to enjoy financial independence, security and a have hedge against an uncertain economy."

The American Gunsmithing Institute offers the most expansive catalog of Gunsmithing courses available including Certified Professional and Practical Gunsmithing, Customizing, Welding, and Machine Shop courses.

Non-certified courses are also available in the disassembly and reassembly of firearms, troubleshooting, relining barrels, gun cleaning, and how-to programs covering many different techniques. Law Enforcement Armorers, Certified Firearms Appraiser and other training courses are designed to maximize the Gunsmith's skills and increase income for FFL Dealers. In addition, training courses are available that increase performance of shooting and hunting techniques, including, but not limited to, Long Range, Cowboy Action, Instinctive Shooting, and more.

"During our year-long anniversary celebration, we plan to honor the legacy of Master Gunsmith Bob Dunlap, hold special events relative to today's Gunsmithing trends and offer new courses and special discounts," states Kelly. "We thank everyone involved with our success and are honored to have helped so many people start new and fulfilling careers fast, especially without college debt."

"Congratulations on producing the most thorough and valuable firearms repair program the market has ever seen," states Wayne Rudrum of Cranbrook, BC. "I was very skeptical when I first ordered the series because everything else I had previously experienced from other schools ranged from dismal to an outright rip-off. The fact that you teamed up with Bob Dunlap gave me the confidence that you probably had the knowledge and know-how to produce a proper and credible course… and you did! With each video I completed and each job I repair right the 'first time,' I can honestly say that I am on my way to becoming an excellent Gunsmith."

For more information, visit www.AmericanGunsmithingInstitute.com or call 1-800-797-0867.

About The American Gunsmithing Institute (AGI)

The American Gunsmithing Institute was created by Gene Kelly in 1993, as a Virtual Trade School™, offering the most expansive catalog of Gunsmithing courses on the market. Over 15,000 students have been trained in detailed Firearm Design, Function, and Repair (D, F, & R) along with Customizing of firearms taught step-by-step, via video instruction, by Master Gunsmiths. AGI students learn the skills necessary to begin new careers as Certified Professional Gunsmiths and create financial independence. AGI is a private institution approved to operate by the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education. For more information, call 1-800-797-0867 or visit www.AmericanGunsmithingInstitute.com.

