American Gunsmithing Institute Recognized As Google Best of 2025

AGI receives outstanding customer satisfaction from recent online reviews at www.AmericanGunsmithingInstitute.com

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Gunsmithing Institute (AGI), https://www.AmericanGunsmithingInstitute.com, announced today that it is recognized as Google's Best of 2025 for outstanding customer satisfaction based on recent online reviews from customers.

"The Google Best of 2025 Education Center Top-Rating is validation for our hard work providing value and personal attention to our students," states Gene Kelly, aka "Machine Gun Kelly" AGI President and Founder. "Thank you to the thousands of Gunsmiths who have taken our courses and given us such positive feedback and reviews. Your comments help us constantly improve our courses and provide exactly what you need to succeed in today's world."

Based on the training of legendary Master Gunsmith Bob Dunlap, AGI provides the most expansive catalog of Gunsmithing courses available including Certified Professional and Practical Gunsmithing, Customizing, Welding, and Machine Shop courses. AGI is the country's premier Online Gunsmithing School and the source for video-based, self-paced, study-at-home, and how to Gunsmithing courses taught online and on DVD.

Non-certified courses are also available in the disassembly and reassembly of firearms, troubleshooting, relining barrels, gun cleaning, and how-to programs covering many different techniques. Law Enforcement Armorers, Certified Firearms Appraiser, and other training courses are designed to maximize the Gunsmith's skills and increase income for FFL Dealers. In addition, training courses are available that increase performance of shooting and hunting techniques, including, but not limited to, Long Range, Cowboy Action, Instinctive Shooting, and more.

"We believe in recognizing excellence based on what truly matters – customer reviews," states BusinessRate Google Customer Reviews. "Your Best of 2025 award is a reflection of the outstanding recent reviews you've received from real customers on Google. The award is based on genuine customer feedback, not nominations or votes."

"With over 30 years in the business, it is an honor to help so many people start new and fulfilling careers in as little as 90 days without college debt," states Kelly.

For more information, visit www.AmericanGunsmithingInstitute.com or call 1-800-797-0867.

About The American Gunsmithing Institute (AGI)

The American Gunsmithing Institute was created by Gene Kelly in 1993, as a Virtual Trade School™, offering the most expansive catalog of Gunsmithing courses on the market. Over 15,000 students have been trained in detailed Firearm Design, Function, and Repair (D, F, & R) along with Customizing of firearms taught step-by-step, via video instruction, by Master Gunsmiths. AGI students learn the skills necessary to begin new careers as Certified Professional Gunsmiths and create financial independence. Students can become a Certified Gunsmith is as little as 90 days. AGI is a private institution approved to operate by the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education. For more information, call 1-800-797-0867 or visit www.AmericanGunsmithingInstitute.com.

Media Contact

Gene Kelly, American Gunsmithing Institute, 1 1-800-797-0867., [email protected], https://www.AmericanGunsmithingInstitute.com

SOURCE American Gunsmithing Institute