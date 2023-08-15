American Hartford Gold Achieves Remarkable Milestone: Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Time

American Hartford Gold (AHG), the nation's leading Gold IRA specialist and precious metals dealer, is proud to announce its exceptional achievement of being named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. AHG vaulted into the top ten percent at No. 423. This remarkable recognition further solidifies American Hartford Gold's position as a trailblazer in the sector.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Hartford Gold (AHG), the nation's leading Gold IRA specialist and precious metals dealer, is proud to announce its exceptional achievement of being named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. AHG vaulted into the top ten percent at No. 423. This remarkable recognition further solidifies American Hartford Gold's position as a trailblazer in the sector.

The Inc. 5000 list, known for celebrating America's most dynamic and fastest-growing companies, has once again acknowledged American Hartford Gold's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional growth. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the company's dedication to delivering unmatched value to its clients and continuously expanding its presence in the industry.

CEO Sanford Mann said, "We are proud to have achieved the No. 423 rank on the prestigious list of fastest growing companies. American Hartford Gold continues to benefit from a strong demand for safe haven assets that can protect retirement funds in times of economic uncertainty. As the industry leader, AHG is positioned to continue growing thanks to the dedication and expertise of our precious metals specialists. This recognition reflects AHG's commitment to guiding our clients towards economic security with superior market knowledge."

President Max Baecker said, "Being included in the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time is an extraordinary honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. This recognition fuels our determination to keep pushing the boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the precious metals arena. To meet demand, we expanded our workforce from 40 to over 200 people and opened a third office in West Palm Beach, Florida. Our meteoric growth rate says a lot about the trust our clients have put in us and the kind of work our specialists continue to deliver. With all the growth and recognition over the past several years, our basic philosophy hasn't changed, empower our clients with the best information and dedicated service, and the growth will follow."

American Hartford Gold's consistent appearance on the Inc. 5000 list highlights its innovation and agility in an evolving market. With a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, financial security, and transparency, the company has positioned itself as a trusted partner for individuals seeking to safeguard their wealth through physical precious metals.

For inquiries about how to buy gold, opening a Gold IRA, or to explore the services offered by American Hartford Gold, interested individuals can call 866-342-2257.

About American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest dealer of gold and silver. They help clients secure their wealth with a tax-advantaged Gold IRA. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 5-star rating on Trustpilot, American Hartford Gold is highly esteemed for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The company offers investment-grade gold and silver coins and bars at competitive prices and ensures a hassle-free buy-back process for its clients. The company's remarkable achievement of being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time underscores its status as a premier player in the industry.

Media Contact

HOVIK BAKHRDZHYAN, American Hartford Gold, 424-387-7130, hovik@hgoldgroup.com

SOURCE American Hartford Gold