American Hartford Gold CEO Sanford Mann Named Finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award

Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold, said, "Being named a finalist for this esteemed award is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. At American Hartford Gold, we've always strived to provide unparalleled knowledge on precious metal markets and products to our clients, believing this information is key to their long-term financial security."

The finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluated candidates based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping Americans shield their hard-earned savings from the dangers of inflation, global conflict, and economic uncertainty," Mann added. "We're honored to be acknowledged alongside other innovative leaders in the Greater Los Angeles area."

The Entrepreneur of The Year program honors various types of business leaders, including original founders, transformational CEOs, and multigenerational family business leaders who have shown ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit in reimagining and growing their businesses.

