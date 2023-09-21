American Hartford Gold Commemorates British Royalty with Iconic Elizabeth & Lion Coins

Celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70th Anniversary, this coin marks HM King Charles III first appearance on a coin as king.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Hartford Gold, the preeminent name in precious metal bars and coins, proudly introduces the Tristan Da Cunha Elizabeth & Lion 2023. Available in Pure Gold or Silver, this extraordinary coin unites modern sensibilities with historic engravings and high quality materials, creating a collector's classic that's not to be missed. Its 2023 release stands as a fitting and poignant tribute to what would have been Elizabeth II's Platinum (70th) Anniversary as Queen.

In a tribute to the iconic 1839 Una and the Lion coin, widely considered one of the most beautiful British coins ever minted, this modern iteration showcases Queen Elizabeth II on her Coronation Day in 1953. Adorned in an ornate gown and crowned with St Edward's Crown, she is joined by the Lion of England. And appearing on a coin for the first time since his ascension, HM King Charles III is featured on the opposite side. His image was designed by the renowned Jody Clark. The Pure Gold coin is engraved in .9999 fine gold, weighing ¼ troy oz. The Silver variation is engraved in .999 silver, weighing 2 troy oz.

The coins are both celebrations of the British monarchy and viable safe haven assets. These IRA-eligible coins will appeal to collectors and individuals looking to protect their wealth. American Hartford Gold's release of this coin exemplifies the expertise and knowledge you can trust to handle your Gold IRA. Their stellar reputation is easily seen within the American Hartford Gold reviews.

