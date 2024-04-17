American Hartford Gold Enlists The Entrust Group to Expand Wealth-Building Options for Clients

This expansion of choices not only reinforces AHG's dedication to client satisfaction but also solidifies its position as an industry leader who continually strives to meet the evolving needs of those seeking to safeguard their wealth with physical precious metals. Post this

As a leading SDIRA administrator, Entrust specializes in alternative assets such as real estate, precious metals, private equity, and cryptocurrency. Their expertise aligns seamlessly with AHG's commitment to helping clients safeguard their financial futures with gold and silver within their tax-advantaged accounts.

"We are excited to offer the Entrust Group as a choice for our clients. They are a highly esteemed administrator with a remarkable legacy in the industry. This option further empowers our clients by providing them with a broad spectrum of choices for their tax-advantaged accounts so they can reap all the benefits offered by physical precious metals like gold and silver," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold.

The Entrust Group's extensive experience and dedication to personalized service perfectly complement AHG's mission to guide clients towards financial security with superior market knowledge. AHG clients now have another way to easily diversify their portfolios with gold and silver through a single administrator.

"At Entrust, we are dedicated to empowering investors to take control of their retirement through tax-advantaged, self-directed accounts. We believe in American Hartford Gold's commitment to helping individuals envision their retirement goals and explore new ways to invest in precious metals like gold and silver," commented Caroline Baldwin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of The Entrust Group.

For more information about American Hartford Gold and its addition of the Entrust Group, please visit http://www.americanhartfordgold.com or call 866-342-2257.

About American Hartford Gold:

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of gold and silver, specializing in helping clients secure their wealth through tax-advantaged Gold IRAs. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 5-star rating on Trustpilot, AHG is renowned for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The company offers investment-grade gold and silver coins and bars at competitive prices and ensures a hassle-free buy-back process for its clients.

About the Entrust Group:

The Entrust Group is the original self-directed IRA administrator. They empower investors to use retirement funds to purchase alternative assets typically unavailable through brokerage firms. Education-focused, Entrust offers a wide variety of resources to encourage clients to take control of their own financial future.

