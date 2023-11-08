American Hartford Gold Pays Tribute to American History With Commemorative Boston Tea Party Coins

These Silver and Gold commemorative coins honor the event that launched the American Revolution and the brave Sons of Liberty who inspired a nation.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Hartford Gold, a renowned name in precious metals and Gold IRA accounts, is proud to unveil two remarkable additions to its collection: the Silver St Helena 1-oz Boston Tea Party Coin and the Gold St Helena 1-oz Boston Tea Party Coin. These coins are a homage to the historic Boston Tea Party of December 16, 1773, a pivotal event that shaped the course of American history by launching the American Revolution.

A symbol of colonial resistance against British taxation, the Boston Tea Party saw the "Sons of Liberty'' board three ships docked at Griffin Wharf: The Beaver, Eleanor, and Dartmouth. Each of these ships was loaded with tons of East India Company tea. In a meticulously planned operation, the Sons of Liberty courageously dumped 342 chests of tea into the icy waters of Boston Harbor, an act that resonated with the spirit of defiance and freedom.

What makes these coins truly special is their attention to detail and historical accuracy. The Silver St Helena 1-oz Boston Tea Party Coin, denominated in St Helena with a face value of £1, is crafted from .999 fine silver, weighing one troy ounce and boasting a diameter of 39mm. On one side, it represents the Boston Tea Party itself, with the ships and tea chests capturing the essence of that momentous night. The obverse side bears the effigy of King Charles.

The Gold St Helena 1-oz Boston Tea Party Coin, with a face value of £100, is a true masterpiece. Crafted from .9999 fine gold and weighing one troy ounce, it has a diameter of 32mm. This exquisite coin features the same depiction of the Boston Tea Party on one side, capturing the intricacies of the event with unparalleled artistry. The obverse side proudly showcases the effigy of King Charles.

The Silver St Helena 1-oz Boston Tea Party Coin and the Gold St Helena 1-oz Boston Tea Party Coin pay tribute to the unwavering spirit of liberty and resistance that played a vital role in shaping the United States of America.

About American Hartford Gold: American Hartford Gold is a preeminent precious metals dealer with a reputation for offering only the finest coins and gold and silver bars. They are also known for the AHG Gold IRA, a safe haven retirement vehicle.

With a commitment to artistry and accuracy, St Helena Coins has earned a reputation for producing coins of exceptional quality and historical relevance.

