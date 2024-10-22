American Hartford Gold Welcomes Tera Fead as New Chief Operating Officer

Tera's experience and proven success in operations management make her the perfect fit for this critical role. We are confident that her leadership will strengthen our company's capabilities and help us continue our mission of providing unparalleled service and security to our clients Post this

In her new role as COO, Tera will be responsible for overseeing American Hartford Gold's daily operations, ensuring seamless coordination with IRA custodians, enhancing customer service, and managing logistics. Her detail-oriented approach, combined with her commitment to operational excellence, will help American Hartford Gold continue to meet and exceed client expectations while driving efficiency across the organization.

"We are delighted to welcome Tera Fead as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold. "Tera's experience and proven success in operations management make her the perfect fit for this critical role. We are confident that her leadership will strengthen our company's capabilities and help us continue our mission of providing unparalleled service and security to our clients."

Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold, added, "Tera's extensive experience in the precious metals industry, combined with her commitment to operational excellence, makes her an invaluable addition to our executive team. We're excited to see the positive impact she will have on our operations, and we are confident she will help drive our continued growth and success."

Tera Fead expressed her excitement about joining American Hartford Gold, stating, "I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and well-respected company. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue delivering top-tier service to our clients and ensuring that American Hartford Gold remains a leader in the precious metals industry."

With Tera Fead's extensive operational experience and leadership skills, American Hartford Gold is poised to continue its growth and maintain its position as a trusted partner in wealth protection through precious metals.

About American Hartford Gold:

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of gold and silver. AHG has made multiple high-ranking appearances on the prestigious Inc. 5000's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. They hold an A+ Rating from the BBB and a 5-Star Rating on Trustpilot from thousands of reviews. AHG offers investment-grade gold and silver coins and bars at competitive prices. Their clients also benefit from their buy-back commitment with no back-end fees. American Hartford Gold is the only precious metals company trusted and recommended by Bill O'Reilly.

