American Harvest Vodka to Debut Container Bar at Chicago's Navy Pier Beer Garden This Summer

Launching Memorial Day Weekend, American Harvest Vodka is bringing cocktails to the Navy Pier Beer Garden for the first time with a custom container bar and curated summer cocktail menu.
CHICAGO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Harvest Vodka today debuts the American Harvest Vodka Container Bar at Navy Pier in Chicago, kicking off the summer season over Memorial Day Weekend. New this year, the container bar features a curated menu of specialty vodka cocktails in one of the most visited destinations in the Midwest.
The custom-branded shipping container creates a striking cocktail experience within the Beer Garden, featuring views of the Chicago skyline and lakefront. With bold branding and a modern design inspired by the brand's sleek aesthetic, the American Harvest Vodka Container Bar offers an inviting setting for after-work drinks, summer celebrations, and evenings by the water. Whether stopping by for fireworks or spending an afternoon along the waterfront, guests can enjoy a premium cocktail experience steps from Lake Michigan. From daytime drinks in the sun to lively evenings by the water, it captures the spirit of summer.
The cocktail menu features approachable summer favorites elevated with American Harvest Vodka, including the Electric Lemonade, a citrusy mix of lemonade, blue curaçao, and Sprite, and the Navy Breeze, a refreshing take on the classic vodka cranberry garnished with lime.
'We're thrilled to debut the American Harvest Vodka Container Bar at Navy Pier in Chicago," said Sarah Leonard, Chief Marketing Officer at Darco Spirits. "This is a unique opportunity to showcase American Harvest Vodka in one of the city's most iconic gathering places and bring the brand to life in a setting that brings people together."
Crafted by Darco Spirits, American Harvest Vodka is an organic vodka rooted in Idaho, made with organic winter wheat and water sourced from the Snake River Plain aquifer, reflecting a strong sense of place and craftsmanship. Known for its exceptionally smooth, clean profile, the brand is designed for modern cocktail culture and elevated social occasions. The American Harvest Vodka Container Bar at Navy Pier marks a new chapter for the brand, offering a dedicated seasonal space that brings American Harvest Vodka to life along Chicago's iconic waterfront.
The American Harvest Container Bar at Navy Pier's Beer Garden will be open throughout the summer season. For additional information on hours, featured cocktails, and summer programming, visit https://navypier.org/pier-locations/navy-pier-beer-garden/.
ABOUT Darco Spirits
Darco Spirits, founded by David Adelman, stands at the intersection of vision, audacity, and perseverance. With a commitment to uncompromising quality, Darco crafts premium spirits that redefine American-made excellence. The portfolio includes American Harvest Vodka, a smooth, organic vodka made in Idaho, and Beach Whiskey, featuring bold, flavored whiskeys like Island Coconut and Bonfire Cinnamon, as well as a line of low-ABV ready-to-drink canned Beach Whiskey cocktails. Every bottle delivers a premium experience, without any shortcuts or compromise. Darco Spirits has distribution in all 50 states, with availability varying by market. For more information, visit darcospirits.com.
Media Contact
Aimee Bianca, 5WPR, 1 2129995585, [email protected], https://americanharvestvodka.com/
SOURCE Darco Spirits
Share this article