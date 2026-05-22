American Harvest Vodka to Debut Container Bar at Chicago's Navy Pier Beer Garden This Summer

This is a unique opportunity to showcase American Harvest Vodka in one of Chicago's most iconic gathering places in a setting that brings people together. Post this

The cocktail menu features approachable summer favorites elevated with American Harvest Vodka, including the Electric Lemonade, a citrusy mix of lemonade, blue curaçao, and Sprite, and the Navy Breeze, a refreshing take on the classic vodka cranberry garnished with lime.

'We're thrilled to debut the American Harvest Vodka Container Bar at Navy Pier in Chicago," said Sarah Leonard, Chief Marketing Officer at Darco Spirits. "This is a unique opportunity to showcase American Harvest Vodka in one of the city's most iconic gathering places and bring the brand to life in a setting that brings people together."

Crafted by Darco Spirits, American Harvest Vodka is an organic vodka rooted in Idaho, made with organic winter wheat and water sourced from the Snake River Plain aquifer, reflecting a strong sense of place and craftsmanship. Known for its exceptionally smooth, clean profile, the brand is designed for modern cocktail culture and elevated social occasions. The American Harvest Vodka Container Bar at Navy Pier marks a new chapter for the brand, offering a dedicated seasonal space that brings American Harvest Vodka to life along Chicago's iconic waterfront.

The American Harvest Container Bar at Navy Pier's Beer Garden will be open throughout the summer season. For additional information on hours, featured cocktails, and summer programming, visit https://navypier.org/pier-locations/navy-pier-beer-garden/.

ABOUT Darco Spirits

Darco Spirits, founded by David Adelman, stands at the intersection of vision, audacity, and perseverance. With a commitment to uncompromising quality, Darco crafts premium spirits that redefine American-made excellence. The portfolio includes American Harvest Vodka, a smooth, organic vodka made in Idaho, and Beach Whiskey, featuring bold, flavored whiskeys like Island Coconut and Bonfire Cinnamon, as well as a line of low-ABV ready-to-drink canned Beach Whiskey cocktails. Every bottle delivers a premium experience, without any shortcuts or compromise. Darco Spirits has distribution in all 50 states, with availability varying by market. For more information, visit darcospirits.com.

Media Contact

Aimee Bianca, 5WPR, 1 2129995585, [email protected], https://americanharvestvodka.com/

SOURCE 5WPR