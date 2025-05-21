American Head Spa Association (AHSA) Officially Launches - Setting the Standard for Scalp Wellness in the United States

"As the first official head spa association established in the United States, AHSA is committed to setting the standard for scalp wellness and ensuring safe, professional practices for both consumers and practitioners." Post this

AHSA stated, "There are many cases where services are provided without a valid cosmetology license or are based on unofficial certifications, which undermines industry trust and poses serious risks to consumer safety."

The association also highlighted that some newly opened head spa salons, operating without proper knowledge or specialized training, are performing excessive or unregulated treatments, causing scalp damage rather than wellness benefits. This makes it increasingly difficult for consumers to identify safe and trustworthy salons, underscoring the urgent need for reliable and standardized guidelines.

AHSA's Key Initiatives

To address these issues, AHSA announced its commitment to enhancing the quality and institutionalization of the scalp wellness industry through the following initiatives:

Clear Communication on Licensing Requirements

Ensuring that head spa services in the U.S. are only performed by licensed cosmetologists, as mandated by state regulations.

Standardized Education and Certification Programs

Expanding professional training and certification programs led by AHSA, aimed at ensuring the highest standards of care.

Ethical Guidelines and Safety Manuals for Practitioners

Establishing ethical standards, service protocols, and safety guidelines for head spa professionals.

Accredited Salon Identification System

Developing a system to help consumers easily identify reputable and certified head spa salons.

Three-Tier Certification Program

AHSA currently operates a three-tier certification program, structured to support individuals from beginners to professionals and educators. This initiative is part of AHSA's commitment to making scalp wellness a recognized professional field in the United States.

An AHSA spokesperson commented, "As the first official head spa association established in the United States, our mission is to lead the scalp and head spa industry in a safe and professional direction. We aim to create a healthy and sustainable scalp wellness culture under trustworthy standards for both professionals and consumers."

📌 About AHSA

The American Head Spa Association (AHSA) is a non-profit professional organization based in California, dedicated to the growth and standardization of the scalp wellness and head spa industry. AHSA supports the industry's advancement through structured education, professional certification, ethical guidelines, and consumer protection initiatives.

Media Contact

American Head Spa Association (AHSA)

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @american_head_spa_association

Website: www.ahsa.info

Media Contact

HEEJUNG KIM, Astrid Beauty& Fashion, Inc, 1 7147155583, [email protected], Astrid Beauty& Fashion, Inc

SOURCE The American Head Spa Association (AHSA)