American Health Staffing Group Appoints Bambi Gore, MSN, FNP, RN as Chief Clinical Officer to Drive Next Phase of Clinical Excellence and Workforce Innovation

Ms. Gore's extensive background as a registered nurse and family nurse practitioner, combined with her experience in compliance, clinical operations, and program development, uniquely positions her to lead AHSG's clinical initiatives.

"Bambi's dedication to clinical excellence and her passion for custom-designing workforce solutions to address the clinician shortage make her the ideal fit for this pivotal role," said Kelly Rakowski, CEO of AHSG. "Her leadership will enhance our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative staffing solutions that support health systems' evolving needs."

Ms. Gore joins AHSG from SimpliFi Managed Services, where she served as Chief Clinical Officer. In this role, she had extensive engagement with many health systems to deliver quality staffing, improved employee retention and significant cost savings.

"I am thrilled to join AHSG and contribute to the tremendous foundation the organization has already laid in advancing healthcare workforce management practices," said Gore. "I look forward to collaborating with health system leaders create impactful, forward-thinking strategies for increased clinical quality and operational success."

Gore holds a Master of Nursing Sciences from the University of North Carolina – Wilmington. Learn more about Gore and AHSG's portfolio of next-generation workforce solutions here.

About AHSG:

AHSG is a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company, serving thousands of client locations across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. AHSG is headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, and maintains additional offices in Traverse City, Michigan, and Frisco, Texas. The company supports all major segments of the healthcare workforce—including locums, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, K-12 schools and pediatric therapy, and non-clinical roles—through its market brands: Trio Workforce Solutions, AHSA, AHS Staffing, and PediaStaff. For more information, visit www.theahsg.com. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.

