American Health Staffing Group Completes Acquisition of PediaStaff, Expanding Specialized Healthcare Staffing Services into K-12 School Setting

"This acquisition represents a pivotal step forward in our growth strategy. We are excited to join forces with PediaStaff and enhance our ability to meet the evolving demands of specialized healthcare," said Mark Smith, CEO of American Health Staffing Group. Post this

"This acquisition represents a pivotal step forward in our growth strategy. We are excited to join forces with PediaStaff and enhance our ability to meet the evolving demands of specialized healthcare," said Mark Smith, CEO of AHSG.

Clients of both AHSG and PediaStaff can expect improved and expanded services, streamlined processes, and a wide range of tailored solutions. The acquisition will provide clients access to a larger pool of skilled healthcare professionals and educators, resulting in more efficient matching processes and better outcomes for patients and students. In addition, healthcare professionals that work with PediaStaff will experience a wider variety of open positions nationwide, comprehensive benefits, loyalty programs, and much more.

"We are delighted to become a part of the AHSG family," said Keith Adams, Director of Recruitment of PediaStaff. "Together, we will have a greater impact on pediatric therapy and educational staffing, ensuring that children receive the best possible care and support."

The acquisition of PediaStaff by AHSG was completed on Oct. 27. Terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

About American Health Staffing Group: AHSG is a technology-driven, fully diversified healthcare staffing platform, serving thousands of endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Michigan and Texas, AHSG's six divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including technology, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, and non-clinical. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.

About PediaStaff: PediaStaff is a renowned provider of pediatric therapy and educational staffing services, known for its commitment to excellence and personalized approach to serving children's unique needs.

Media Contact

Cade Webb, American Health Staffing Group, 1 4056972099, [email protected], theahsg.com

SOURCE American Health Staffing Group