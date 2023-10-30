American Health Staffing Group Completes Acquisition of PediaStaff, Expanding Specialized Healthcare Staffing Services into K-12 School Setting

American Health Staffing Group (AHSG) has acquired PediaStaff, a leading provider of pediatric therapy and educational staffing services, to expand its specialized healthcare staffing offerings. This strategic move will enhance services for both companies' clients by providing a larger pool of healthcare professionals and educators while maintaining a commitment to excellence in pediatric care.
EDMOND, Okla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Health Staffing Group (AHSG), a technology-driven, fully-diversified healthcare staffing firm with a full workforce solutions offering, is pleased to announce the acquisition of PediaStaff, a leading provider of pediatric therapy and educational staffing services. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in AHSG's commitment to expanding and enriching its specialized healthcare offerings.
PediaStaff has earned a sterling reputation for its exceptional dedication to providing high-quality healthcare services for children with unique therapeutic needs. By combining PediaStaff's expertise with AHSG's extensive resources, established presence, and award-winning company culture and service excellence, AHSG is poised to continue its growth and deliver timely staffing solutions within key areas of demand in healthcare.
"This acquisition represents a pivotal step forward in our growth strategy. We are excited to join forces with PediaStaff and enhance our ability to meet the evolving demands of specialized healthcare," said Mark Smith, CEO of AHSG.
Clients of both AHSG and PediaStaff can expect improved and expanded services, streamlined processes, and a wide range of tailored solutions. The acquisition will provide clients access to a larger pool of skilled healthcare professionals and educators, resulting in more efficient matching processes and better outcomes for patients and students. In addition, healthcare professionals that work with PediaStaff will experience a wider variety of open positions nationwide, comprehensive benefits, loyalty programs, and much more.
"We are delighted to become a part of the AHSG family," said Keith Adams, Director of Recruitment of PediaStaff. "Together, we will have a greater impact on pediatric therapy and educational staffing, ensuring that children receive the best possible care and support."
The acquisition of PediaStaff by AHSG was completed on Oct. 27. Terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.
About American Health Staffing Group: AHSG is a technology-driven, fully diversified healthcare staffing platform, serving thousands of endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Michigan and Texas, AHSG's six divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including technology, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, and non-clinical. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.
About PediaStaff: PediaStaff is a renowned provider of pediatric therapy and educational staffing services, known for its commitment to excellence and personalized approach to serving children's unique needs.
