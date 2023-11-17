American Health Technology Group Named Best Healthcare Technology Company

American Health Technology Group (AHTG) is the owner and developer of cutting-edge healthcare workforce technology solutions such as Trio VMS, Trio Shifts, and Insight ATS+. As the owner and developer, AHTG is reshaping the healthcare workforce landscape.

EDMOND, Okla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Healthcare Technology Group (AHTG) is thrilled to announce its prestigious recognition as one of the Best Healthcare Technology Companies in 2023 by Healthcare Technology Reports, a leading authority in the healthcare technology industry. This distinction underscores AHTG's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and the advancement of healthcare technology.

AHTG has consistently demonstrated excellence in developing and implementing cutting-edge healthcare workforce technology solutions (such as Trio VMS, Trio Shifts, and Insight ATS+), setting new standards for the industry. By placing a strong emphasis on clinician-centered, data-driven technologies, AHTG has made a significant impact on the way healthcare is delivered and managed.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Healthcare Technology Companies in 2023 by Healthcare Technology Reports," said Brian Schwidder, President of AHTG. "This award acknowledges the tireless efforts of our talented team that is driven by a shared mission to enhance patient care, improve efficiency, and deliver innovation to the healthcare landscape. We are proud to be a part of this transformative industry."

AHTG's innovative solutions connect and empower healthcare systems and clinicians. From streamlining their operations, reducing costs, and improving patient outcomes, AHTG's contributions are making a tangible difference in the healthcare ecosystem.

Healthcare Technology Reports highlighted AHTG's exemplary work in addressing the challenges faced by the healthcare industry, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. AHTG's rapid response and innovative solutions have played a vital role in supporting healthcare providers in their mission to provide high-quality care to patients.

The award from Healthcare Technology Reports reaffirms AHTG's position as a leader in the healthcare technology sector. AHTG remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve in healthcare, with a focus on continued innovation, research, and collaboration with healthcare partners.

About American Health Technology Group:

AHTG, an American Health Staffing Group company, specializes in next-generation healthcare workforce solutions and human capital consulting in the healthcare sector. AHTG brings a combination of technical innovation and deep expertise in healthcare recruiting and staffing to help healthcare organizations streamline the talent acquisition process, gain visibility and control procurement efforts, control costs, and optimize business outcomes.

About American Health Staffing Group:

AHSG is a technology-driven, fully diversified healthcare staffing platform, serving thousands of endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, and with additional offices in Michigan and Texas, AHSG's seven divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including technology, nursing, allied, interim leadership, dialysis, pediatric therapy, and non-clinical. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Media Contact

Cade Webb, American Health Technology Group, 1 4058184973, [email protected], ahtgsolutions.com

SOURCE American Health Technology Group