American Healthcare Staffing Group CEO Kelly Rakowski Included in SIA's Prestigious List of Staffing 100 North America Influential Leaders

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Healthcare Staffing Group (AHSG) congratulates our CEO, Kelly Rakowski, on her inclusion in Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list. The annual list recognizes staffing executives whose influence, vision, and accomplishments are shaping the future of work and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem.

Now in its 14th year, the Staffing 100 North America list spotlights leaders who have made a meaningful difference across the staffing and workforce solutions industry. Honorees are selected based on their impact on their organizations, the industry, and the broader world of work.

"It's an honor to be included on SIA's Staffing 100 North America list alongside so many leaders who are shaping the future of our industry," said Rakowski. "The staffing industry is evolving rapidly, particularly in healthcare, and this recognition reflects the efforts of the entire AHSG team. I'm grateful to SIA for this acknowledgment and proud of the impact we are making together."

Since joining AHSG in September 2024, Rakowski has led a significant enterprise-wide transformation for AHS Staffing and the evolution and launch of Trio Workforce Solutions. A tech-forward, vendor-neutral workforce management platform, Trio was purpose-built for healthcare, enabling providers to make more informed, cost-effective staffing decisions while maintaining transparency and operational efficiency.

Rakowski's people-centered, performance-driven approach has achieved measurable improvements across the organization, including stronger internal communication, improved retention, increased internal mobility, and accelerated client partnerships. Beyond AHSG, she remains an active industry voice through speaking engagements, published thought leadership, and participation in key industry forums.

"Our healthcare partners are navigating unprecedented workforce complexity, and 2026 will demand even greater agility, insight, and collaboration," said Rakowski. "We are committed to helping organizations move beyond short-term staffing fixes and towards sustainable workforce strategies that strengthen care delivery and operational resilience."

The full 2026 Staffing 100 North America list and individual profiles are available on Staffing Industry Analysts' website. Honorees will also be recognized during SIA's upcoming Executive Forum North America.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Its proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other forms of contingent labor. A division of Crain Communications, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, UK.

About AHSG

AHSG is a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company, serving thousands of client locations across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. It supports all major segments of the healthcare workforce, including locums, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, K-12 schools and pediatric therapy, and non-clinical roles, through its market brands: Trio Workforce Solutions, AHS Staffing, and PediaStaff. Learn more at www.theahsg.com.

