American Healthcare Staffing Group CEO Kelly Rakowski Named to SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly Rakowski, CEO of American Healthcare Staffing Group (AHSG), a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company consisting of Trio Workforce Solutions and AHS Staffing, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)'s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing. The prestigious international list honors senior staffing leaders whose strategic vision and decisive actions set the stage for growth at their companies and throughout the industry. Rakowski, along with the other awardees selected by SIA, will be honored at SIA's next Executive Forum conference.

"It's an honor to be recognized among these truly exemplary and inspiring women on the Global Power 150 list," said Rakowski. "Since assuming the role of CEO last year, my goal has been to build a culture of innovation and service and ensure that AHSG meets the needs of the healthcare industry that faces mounting change and challenges. I want to thank my colleagues at AHSG for carrying this vision out every day."

Kelly Rakowski joined AHSG with a distinguished track record of leadership and innovation in healthcare workforce management and technology-enabled services, having most recently served as Group President, Strategic Talent Solutions at AMN Healthcare. She was instrumental in expanding clients and solutions during a time of heightened client need.

In her tenure with AHSG, Kelly has spearheaded the evolution of Trio Workforce Solutions into the leading tech-forward, vendor-neutral platform optimizing healthcare workforce management and empowering informed, cost-effective decision-making. Trio builds on a legacy of over two decades of innovation in healthcare workforce management, uniting proven expertise with innovative technology to help healthcare organizations optimize contingent labor programs.

She also oversees AHS Staffing, a leading healthcare staffing firm connecting highly qualified clinicians and allied health professionals with healthcare and educational providers nationwide. Guided by a people-first approach, the company delivers exceptional talent solutions that help clients maintain high-quality patient care and clinicians pursue their personal and career goals.

Kelly's mantra is to maintain expert human guidance alongside advanced, easy-to-use technology that together promote cost-effectiveness and greater access to healthcare talent, without compromising on workforce quality.

Said Rakowski: "AHSG companies aim to serve healthcare providers as a trusted healthcare workforce partner. It is our job to customize our service models and technology platform best meet their talent management needs."

About Trio Workforce Solutions

Trio Workforce Solutions, a division of AHSG, delivers modern, integrated workforce solutions for the healthcare industry. Combining deep service expertise with proprietary technology, Trio enables healthcare organizations to manage staffing needs more strategically, efficiently, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.triowfs.com.

About AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing, a division of AHSG, is an industry-leading staffing firm connecting healthcare professionals with jobs across the country. Simplifying talent management, AHS Staffing improves operational efficiency and hospital culture while enhancing worker experience and engagement. Our people-first approach ensures every single one of our healthcare professionals receives personalized support, fair and transparent pay, and a seasoned recruiter that understands the nuances of their specialty. Learn more at www.ahsstaffing.com.

About AHSG

AHSG is a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company, serving thousands of client locations across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. AHSG has multiple locations in Frisco, Texas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Traverse City, Michigan. It supports all major segments of the healthcare workforce—including locums, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, K-12 schools and pediatric therapy, and non-clinical roles—through its market brands: Trio Workforce Solutions, AHS Staffing, and PediaStaff. Learn more at www.theahsg.com.

