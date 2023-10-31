American Heart Association Supports Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation's Cardiac Arrest Survivor Alliance™

"Working with cardiac arrest survivors and their lifesavers is important at every stage of the chain of survival – from preparation – to stepping in during an emergency – to supporting those in recovery." Post this

The CASA online community offers resources for peer support, evidence-based information, and access to experts to help those impacted by SCA recover, re-engage and thrive.

More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, and sudden cardiac arrest is often fatal if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillator shocks are not delivered within minutes to restore normal heart rhythm. As the Association works to double the SCA survival rate by 2030, more survivors and family members will likely need the support of survivor resources available within the CASA online community.

"We are honored that the American Heart Association supports the Cardiac Arrest Survivor Alliance™," said Mary Newman, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation president. "We greatly appreciate their efforts to promote CASA so that more survivors, co-survivors, and rescuers will learn about the resources available through CASA."

According to a scientific statement from the American Heart Association on sudden cardiac arrest survivorship (1) , there is a strong interconnection between the mind, heart and body that affects the healing process for people impacted by SCA including survivors, family members, and rescuers.

"The American Heart Association has a goal to double survival from cardiac arrest by 2030," said Tammy Gregory, executive vice president of the American Heart Association. "Working with cardiac arrest survivors and their lifesavers is important at every stage of the chain of survival – from preparation – to stepping in during an emergency – to supporting those in recovery. These efforts are critical for our community of survivors, advocates, and lifesavers to continue to grow."

(1) Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivorship: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association, Sawyer et al, 12 Feb 2020 https://doi.org/10.1161/CIR.0000000000000747

Circulation. 2020;141:e654–e685

About Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation is a national community benefit 501(c)(3) organization. Our vision is to eliminate preventable death and disability from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and support people affected by SCA. Our mission is to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and promote initiatives that help save lives through education, research, and community. We are proud co-sponsors of the Call-Push-Shock movement and home of the Cardiac Arrest Survivor Alliance, an online community for survivors and loved ones.

Media Contact

Christina Dolan, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, 407-765-0654, [email protected], https://www.sca-aware.org

Karen Springs, American Heart Association, 214-706-4831, [email protected], https://www.heart.org

SOURCE Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation