American Heart Association vs. RFK Jr. Sparks Food Fight--New Online Farmers Market Picks a Side: Fresh

As plant-based and meat-first camps clash, Savori Market gives Americans direct access to both—straight from farmers, with DoorDash delivery currently rolling out

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the American Heart Association and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fuel opposing sides of a national nutrition debate, a new online farmers marketplace is taking a different position: skip the ideology and fix the access problem.

Recently launched, Savori Market connects consumers directly with farms and local producers, building a one-stop marketplace for fresh, farm-sourced food. Through a partnership with DoorDash, delivery is currently rolling out as vendors come online. Consumers can explore the platform at https://savorimarket.com.

"Americans are getting sicker, not healthier — and arguing over diets while people can't even access real food misses the point," said Hunter Carnley, founder of Savori Market. "What people need is access to actual food. Whether you believe in plant-based eating or a protein-heavy diet, the common ground is this: it should come from a farm, not a factory."

The platform currently has 9 farms and producers onboarded with initial listings live, and is actively expanding vendor participation, delivery coverage, and product categories in the coming months.

Savori Market turns the traditional farmers market into an on-demand experience — removing the geographic and time constraints that have historically limited access to fresh, local food.

"Farmers markets have always been the most trusted place to buy food because you're buying directly from the source," Carnley added. "We didn't try to reinvent that — we just made it accessible."

Millions of Americans still lack consistent access to fresh, minimally processed food — the very foundation both sides of the nutrition debate claim to support. Savori Market isn't picking a side. It's just making real food easier to get.

About Savori Market

Savori Market is an online farmers marketplace based in Gainesville, Florida, connecting consumers directly with farms and local producers. The platform enables access to fresh, minimally processed foods, with DoorDash delivery currently rolling out. Founded by Hunter Carnley, a 20-year-old University of Florida student, Savori Market was built from firsthand experience selling olive oil at local farmers markets. The company is in its early launch phase and expanding its network of farmers and producers across Florida and beyond. Farmers and producers interested in joining can apply at https://savorimarket.com.

Media Contact

Hunter Carnley, Savori Market, 1 3523639717, [email protected], https://savorimarket.com

SOURCE Savori Market