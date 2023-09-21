American Indigenous Arts Celebration in Big Cypress Scheduled for November 3-4

Join the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum as we celebrate National Native American Heritage Month with Native culture and Indigenous art, music, food dance and more!
BIG CYPRESS SEMINOLE RESERVATION, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida's Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum will stage its American Indigenous Arts Celebration (AIAC), November 3-4, on the museum's festival grounds. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
Taking place during Native American Heritage Month, the AIAC is one of the top festivals in the Southeast and will feature an exciting array of Seminole and Indigenous art, music, food, dance and more.
Event highlights will include adult and youth fashion shows, live alligator wrestling, Native American dance performances by Native Pride, and the exciting return of New Zealand's HAKA Māori Cultural Experience. Attendees can shop among the numerous booths of Native artists, and craft vendors, while enjoying delicious Seminole cuisine, including fresh fry bread.
Admission is $10 for adults and $7.50 for seniors and students. Tribal members, children four and under, and museum members are free. There's also a special group discount of $5 per person for parties of 10 or more who book in advance. Admission includes entrance to the event as well as the museum with its mile-long boardwalk. Parking is free.
For more information, please visit https://www.ahtahthiki.com/AIAC/
About the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum
The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum opened in 1997 and is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Situated in the Everglades on a 66-acre cypress dome on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the museum offers more than 5,000 square feet of gallery space. Exhibits feature rare artifacts and lifelike dioramas that depict Seminole life at the turn of the century. In 2009, the Museum became the first tribally governed museum to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. For more information, visit www.ahtahthiki.com and follow the museum on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ahtahthiki, Twitter www.twitter.com/ahtahthiki1, and www.instagram.com/ahtahthiki_museum/Instagram on Instagram.
