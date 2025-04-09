American Introduces Array of 50-Day+ U.S. River Cruises Honoring the 250th Birthday of the U.S.A.

Hop aboard with American Cruise Lines in 2026 to experience America like never before. Celebrate the country's 250th birthday while you discover or re-discover the remarkable beauty and diversity of the United States Post this

Honoring America's past, present, and future, these extraordinary U.S. River cruise itineraries will enable guests discover and re-discover America's many blessings, from its astonishingly varied geography to its exceptional blend of peoples, cultures, and histories. American's 50-Day+ Extended Cruises highlight the United States like never before, illuminating its vast treasures, while honoring its most closely held promise; the unyielding commitment to "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Cruising the country's legendary rivers and picturesque coastlines aboard the newest fleet of riverboats and small ships in the U.S.A., guests on American's 250th celebratory cruises will enjoy well-curated authentic experiences.

Please see below for itinerary highlights and links to the fuller details for each new adventure in 2026:

The Great United States Cruise 2026:

52-Days/51-Nights - Sailing from Portland, Oregon to Boston, Massachusetts - May 29, 2026, to July 19, 2026

Highlights:

Exploring 18 states aboard 3 small ships, including brand new American Pioneer-the newest cruise ship in the U.S.A. Visiting 3 National Parks: Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton. Cruising through U.S. destinations from the Pacific Northwest coast in Portland and Astoria, OR; along the country's western rivers, the Columbia and Snake, to Clarkston, WA. Sailing the length of the Mississippi River from New Orleans, LA, to St. Paul, MO. Cruising the picturesque New England coast from Boston, MA; sailing up the Penobscot River to Bangor, Maine; also including the islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. *Cruise guests will spend the 4th of July in Boston, MA, at the Four Seasons Hotel and will enjoy the City's 250th celebrations and fireworks display over Boston Harbor.

Spring Across America 2026:

51-Days/50-Nights – Sailing from Charleston, South Carolina to Juneau, Alaska – April 3, 2026, to May 23, 2026

Highlights:

Exploring 10 states aboard 5 small ships. Cruising from the historic Holy City of Charleston, S.C. along the country's Gold Coast, to the Gulf Coast of Florida and the Keys, including Dry Tortugas National Park. Cruising the Lower Mississippi River and western rivers, Columbia and Snake. Cruising from Seattle, WA up the Inside Passage to Alaska; including Glacier Bay National Park.

Great American Fall Foliage Cruise 2026:

55-Days/54-Nights – Sailing from Juneau, Alaska to Washington, D.C. – September 5, 2026, to October 29, 2026

Highlights:

Exploring 18 states aboard 4 small ships, including brand new American Patriot. Sailing throughout Alaska including Glacier Bay National Park, then down the Inside Passage, including Frederick Sound, the Queen of Charlotte Straight, and the Strait of Georgia. Cruising through Puget Sound and Friday Harbor and the Columbia and Snake Rivers. Cruising the Upper Mississippi River. Cruising the New England coastline, plus sailing Chesapeake Bay. Concluding the adventure cruising up the Potomac River to the nation's capital city of Washington, D.C. *American's small cruise ships are the only cruise ships visiting D.C. in 70+ years, docking just steps from many of our most treasured national monuments.

Plus a reprised Civil War Battlefields Cruise 2026:

36-Days/35-Nights – Sailing from New Orleans, Louisiana to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania– May 5, 2026, to June 9, 2026.

Highlights:

Perhaps the most poignant itinerary of all…exploring 12 states aboard 3 small ships.

Delving deeply into the battles and theatres of the Civil War, from the Capture of New Orleans to the Siege of Vicksburg to the Battle of Gettysburg. Exploring Fort Sumter, Shiloh, Chickamauga, Antietam and many others, guests will visit the hallowed grounds where history was made, and the Tree of Liberty was watered with blood– forever changing the course of American history and reminding us of the sacrifices made in the country's ongoing pursuit of freedom for all and a more perfect Union.

Cruising through it all…guests will relax in complete comfort aboard American's well-appointed riverboats and small ships, featuring large spacious staterooms, private balconies, elegant restaurants and casual cafés, multiple indoor and outdoor lounges including wide-open top decks for breathtaking views of the passing scenery.

2026 Extended Cruises include: a dedicated Cruise Concierge; all flights and hotels between cruise segments; daily excursions & entertainment; all meals & beverages, including alcohol on board; WiFi; as well as Tips & Gratuities, and Port Charges & Fees. Reservations for these unparalleled new cruise adventures are open to book now.

All elements of the travel experience will be fully curated, and all arrangements will be handled with care by American Cruise Lines' dedicated travel team. Pricing for all the new Extended Cruises is dependent on itinerary and stateroom selection (for example: price per person for the 2026 Great United States Cruise starts at $45,645 per person). A deposit of $5,000 per person is due on reservation.

Hop aboard with American Cruise Lines in 2026 to experience America like never before. Celebrate the country's 250th birthday while you discover or re-discover the remarkable beauty and diversity of the United States—from the country's breathtaking national parks and majestic glaciers to its glorious mountain ranges, from its sunny Midwestern Heartland to its quaint New England villages and glimmering golden shores.

About American Cruise Lines:

American Cruise Lines is the largest river cruise line in the U.S.A. with 24 small ships exploring the Mississippi River and waterways around the country. The company's award-winning fleet and domestic itineraries build on a 50-year history of delivering curated all-American explorations. Today, the company offers luxury river cruise experiences in 35 states and operates the only 100% U.S. flagged fleet of riverboats and small ships in the world, all sailing exclusively in the U.S.A.

