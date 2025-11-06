American Lawyer Alejandro R. Hernandez Expands Mediation Services

Alejandro Hernandez attorney expands into mediation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, a nationally recognized lawyer and real estate professional with over two decades of experience, announces the expansion of ARH Mediations, providing comprehensive probate, trust, and real estate mediation services throughout Los Angeles and across the United States.

ARH Mediations assists families, fiduciaries, and investors in resolving disputes involving property transfers, inheritance conflicts, and trust administration through a confidential and solution-oriented mediation process. Drawing on his dual background in law and real estate, Hernandez offers a uniquely informed approach to resolving complex legal and financial disagreements efficiently and respectfully.

"Mediation offers families and professionals an opportunity to resolve conflicts privately and efficiently, often avoiding the time, cost, and stress of prolonged litigation," said Hernandez. "Our goal is to create clarity and closure while preserving relationships and protecting estate value."

Operating from offices in Los Angeles, New York City, and Austin, ARH Mediations provides both in-person and virtual sessions, allowing clients to engage in structured, impartial dispute resolution from any location.

For more information or to schedule a mediation, visit www.ARHMediations.com

or contact:

(310) 598-6462

About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez is a lawyer, mediator, and real estate professional with offices in Los Angeles, New York City, and Austin. His national practice focuses on probate, trust, real estate, and business matters. A second-generation legal professional, Hernandez continues a family tradition spanning more than 50 years in the legal field.

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Mediations, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.arhmediations.com

