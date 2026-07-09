American Legion Post 41 Hosts 14th Annual 'Tools 4 School' to Support K-8 Students

"This back-to-school free backpack event is a prime example of how we continue to service our youth in need. We invite families and students to join us July 25th," said Louis Olivas, Post 41 Past Commander. Post this

"When students have the tools they need, they have the confidence to learn, grow and succeed," said Alan "AP" Powell, chairman and CEO of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran, and founder of HeroZona Foundation and Arizona Impact Center. "The Tools 4 School drive is about ensuring every child has an equal opportunity to begin the school year prepared. It's a simple way for our community to come together and make a meaningful difference for local families."

The event is open to the public and anticipated to attract thousands of families. Tools 4 School welcomes all students from kindergarten through 8th grade. Supplies are limited, and backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, and students must be present to receive their backpacks and supplies.

"Established in 1948, the American Legion Post 41 has a rich history of serving veterans and communities in need," said Louis Olivas, Post 41 Past Commander. "This back-to-school free backpack event is a prime example of how we continue to service our youth in need. We invite families and students to join us July 25th."

This year's event is supported by Maricopa Community Colleges, 100 Black Men of Phoenix, Your Auto Key, Arizona Informant, Real Vet Foundation, Crescent Crown Distributions, Sunny 104.3, Andrew and Amy Cohn, APS, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Informant, La Campesina 101.9, United States Senator for Arizona Ruben Gallego, ASU, Dollar Days, Forty Eight Foundation, Helios Education Foundation, Charitable Foundation, Maricopa County District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo, Mega 99.3, Hugh & Barbara Lytle Foundation, Phoenix City Council Vice Mayor and District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington, Phoenix Fire Department, Phoenix Police Department, Prensa Arizona, SRP, 101.1 The Bounce, The Salvation Army Ray.

For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit HeroZona.org or follow on social media@herozonaorg.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

Media Contact

Alyssa Pillar, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 4803329493, [email protected]

SOURCE HeroZona Foundation