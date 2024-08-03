American Legion Travis L. Williams Post 65 Grand Reopening Celebration Reconnect and Celebrate: A Weekend for Veterans and Community

American Legion Post 65 has undergone another renovation to make sure our veterans are kept cool in a relaxed environment, says Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 Commander, Jarvis Reddick. We would like to thank those who donated to this much needed renovation. Post this

On Friday, Aug. 2, The Post will kick off the grand reopening weekend with a special First Friday gathering starting at 7 p.m. This event marks the beginning of the celebrations, providing an opportunity for the community and veterans to come together and appreciate the enhanced facilities and renewed spirit of Post 65.

Saturday, Aug. 3 will feature an evening of smooth jazz rhythms curated by DJ Jarvis. As the melodies fill the air, attendees are invited to enjoy cigar tastings, with a selection of premium cigars. This sophisticated event promises a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere, perfect for unwinding and socializing. The Post kindly requests a $10 donation, though members are welcome to attend for free.

The celebrations continue Sunday, Aug. 4, with a lineup of special events. The evening will feature a performance by Vaughn Willis & Ear Candy, bringing their signature sound to the Post 65 stage. DJ Outlaw will keep the energy high outside, while inside, DJ Paris Bueller & Rell will create an unforgettable musical experience.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 8-11 p.m. A $10 donation is requested for entry, with Legionnaires enjoying free admission. For reservations, please text 480-209-3798.

"Join us for an unforgettable weekend of music, fellowship, and celebration," said Alan 'AP' Powell, U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran, HeroZona Foundation co-founder, and Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 member. "It's a time to honor our veterans and embrace the lively spirit of South Phoenix together."

The Travis L. Williams Post 65 is made up of 1,000 members, including the Sons of the American Legion, Auxiliaries and Legionnaires. The Post's four pillars include assisting Veteran Affairs, Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children and Youth.

The legion hosts annual community programs for the South Phoenix community in partnership with the HeroZona Foundation. Community programs include Phoenix Tools 4 School, Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Memorial Day Salute to Veterans Block Party, Play It Forward: Engaging Our Youth Through the Arts, Veterans Reach to Teach: Veterans Who Served Our Country Now Serve Our Classroom and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast.

For more information about the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, visit twilliamspost65.org. To learn more about the legion's community program partnerships with the HeroZona Foundation, visit herozona.org.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

