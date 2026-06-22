American Legion Travis L. Williams Post 65 Leaders Conclude Eight Year Term

"Serving American Legion Travis L. Williams Post 65 for the past eight years has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said Powell. "This Post represents the strength, resilience, and unity of our veteran community, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together." Post this

In 2020, Post 65 partnered with HeroZona Foundation to operate as a free COVID-19 testing site for the South Phoenix community, with its efforts recognized and praised by the American Legion National Headquarters.

Powell is a Gulf War veteran, entrepreneur, renowned strategic consultant, and philanthropist. He has developed several programs dedicated to serving veterans and their families through HeroZona Foundation, The Heropreneur Academy and The Bridge Forum.

Reddick, a dedicated leader and longtime member of American Legion Post 65, is known for his steadfast commitment to serving veterans and strengthening the South Phoenix community. Throughout his tenure, Reddick has played an essential role in advancing the Post's mission through outreach, mentorship, and support programs that uplift veterans, youth, and families. Recognized for his integrity, professionalism, and ability to bring people together, he is a driving force behind Post 65's efforts to honor service, build community, and ensure veterans have access to the resources and camaraderie they deserve. Following his tenure, Reddick will work with REAL Vet Foundation, which provides affordable housing services to veterans and their families.

"Serving American Legion Post 65 has been a profound honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to stand alongside the veterans and community members who make this Post so special," said Reddick. "As I conclude my term, I take great pride in what we have accomplished together and in the strength and unity we continue to build. Post 65 will always be a place where service lives on, and I look forward to supporting its mission in the years ahead."

Bright is a valued member of American Legion Post 65. His operational support and commitment to service has made him an essential part of the Post's day‑to‑day strength. Known for his reliability and willingness to step in wherever needed, Bright has contributed to the success of countless programs, ceremonies, and community initiatives that honor veterans. His ongoing dedication continues to reinforce the Post's mission of service, unity, and community pride.

"Concluding my years of service with American Legion Post 65 is both humbling and deeply meaningful," said Bright. "I am proud of the work we've done together to support veterans and strengthen our community. I'm grateful for the trust, the camaraderie, and the shared commitment that define Post 65, and I leave my role knowing the mission will continue with the same spirit of service that has guided us for generations."

Under the three men's leadership, Post 65 honored unhoused veterans each year at its annual Veterans weekend "Forgotten Heroes" breakfast. During this observance, veterans experiencing homelessness were bussed from across the Valley to share a meal and be thanked for their service by guest speakers. The community event honors veterans who have served with distinction yet often remain unrecognized for their sacrifices. Bringing together civic leaders, military families, and community partners, the breakfast shined a light on the stories of service members whose contributions have shaped Arizona's history and strengthened the nation. Through recognition, fellowship, and a renewed commitment to supporting those who served, the Forgotten Heroes Breakfast mission is to uplift veterans, preserve their legacy, and ensure no hero's service is ever overlooked. At the event's conclusion, Post 65 distributed care packages containing clothing, toiletries and fresh vegetables.

Through Powell's own HeroZona Foundation, Post 65 and Arizona Public Service, the annual "Play It Forward" program saw Arizona high school and college students from South Phoenix engage in their community through the performing arts. The community‑driven initiative used sports as a bridge to opportunity, bringing together youth, veterans, and local leaders to inspire mentorship, teamwork, and positive pathways forward. Through free athletic clinics, leadership activities, and engagement with professional athletes and first responders, the program created meaningful connections that built confidence, encouraged healthy lifestyles, and strengthened community bonds. Play It Forward serves underserved communities by providing experiences that motivate young people to dream bigger, stay active, and see themselves as future leaders.

In 2013, Post 65 founded an annual back-to-school initiative alongside HeroZona called "Phoenix Tools 4 Schools", a supply distribution event for students whose families cannot afford necessary items to start off the school year. Each year, families with students K-8 were provided with essential school supplies, backpacks, and educational resources, ensuring they had the tools they need to succeed from day one. By partnering with local schools, community leaders, and veteran volunteers, the program helped remove financial barriers for families while promoting confidence, preparedness, and academic opportunity. Tools for Schools reflects HeroZona and American Legion Post 65's commitment to empowering youth, strengthening neighborhoods, and supporting the next generation through meaningful, community‑driven impact.

During the trio's tenure and in partnership with HeroZona, Post 65 also played a key role in launching and supporting the "Reach to Teach" initiative. Developed to address teacher shortages while creating meaningful career pathways for veterans, the program connected veterans and their spouses with opportunities in the classroom, helping them obtain certifications and step into substitute or full-time teaching roles. By bridging the gap between Arizona's veteran community and local schools, Reach to Teach not only supported student learning in underserved classrooms, but also empowered veterans to continue their service in a meaningful and fulfilling way.

In 2019, Reddick, Powell and Bright were responsible for forging a lasting relationship between Post 65 and the Phoenix Suns, resulting in a remodel for the Post 65 building.

Together, Reddick, Powell, and Bright leave behind a legacy of service, innovation, and community impact that will continue to shape American Legion Travis L. Williams Post 65 for years to come. Their leadership strengthened the Post's role as a vital resource for veterans, expanded partnerships across the Valley, and created programs that uplift youth, empower families, and honor those who served. As they conclude their eight‑year term, Post 65 moves forward on the foundation they built, one rooted in unity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to veterans and the South Phoenix community.

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SOURCE American Legion Travis L. Williams Post 65