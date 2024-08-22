American Liberty-Newest Cruise Ship in the USA Christened in Newport, RI

"We are especially honored to have Vice Commodore Clare Harington of the New York Yacht Club serve as godmother of American Liberty," said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. Post this

American Liberty's Newport celebration follows the christenings of series flagship, American Eagle, on Buzzard's Bay, Massachusetts (August 2023); and American Glory's christening, in Key West, Florida (November 2023). American Cruise Lines 4th new Coastal Cat, American Legend, is scheduled to begin sailing this November 2024.

American Liberty will continue operating the company's New England Islands cruises into September, then the newest ship in the country will sail a mix of the Line's exclusive East Coast itineraries from Hudson River Fall Foliage cruises, roundtrip from NYC, to popular Historic South & Golden Isles cruises, between Charleston, South Carolina and Amelia Island, Florida (November 2024 through spring 2025).

Because of American's innovative new ships and expanding array of domestic itineraries across the country, demand for the company's specialized cruise experiences continues to grow. Unlike any other cruise line operating in the U.S.A., all American's coastal itineraries operate just like river cruises, sailing in sight of land and visiting only U.S. ports of call. The company has introduced 19 of the 22 U.S.-built cruise ships launched over the past two decades. American Liberty is part of the company's ongoing Project Blue Series—a series of 12 new small ships

Like its sister ships, American Liberty accommodates just 100 guests, features 4 decks, and a unique catamaran bow. The Coastal Cat also offers elegant interior design, private balcony accommodations, a beautiful top deck for amazing views, comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant and casual café, and a walking track and fitness center, unusual amenities for small ships.

A virtual 360-degree tour of American Liberty and the company's Coastal Cats is available here: American Cruise Lines Virtual Coastal Cat Tour. Ship photos and more information are always available on the company's main website under the "ships" tab.

About American Cruise Lines: American Cruise Lines is the largest river cruise line in the U.S.A. with 19 small ships exploring the Mississippi River and waterways around the country. The company's award-winning fleet and domestic itineraries build on a 50-year history of delivering curated all-American explorations. Today, the company offers luxury river cruise experiences in 35 states and operates the only 100% U.S. flagged fleet of riverboats and small ships in the world, all sailing exclusively in the U.S.A.

