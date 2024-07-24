American Liberty Passes Sea Trials and Readies for August Cruise

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that American Liberty, the company's 3rd new Coastal Cat has passed sea trials with flying colors. American Cruise Lines accepted delivery of the 100-passenger small ship from Chesapeake Shipbuilding early. American Liberty is the newest ship in American's ongoing Project Blue series of 12 new small ships for river and coastal cruising in the U.S. Several more ships in the series are already under construction, including the 4th Coastal Cat, American Legend, which is set to begin cruising in November 2024, plus four more Patriot Class ships.

GUILFORD, Conn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Liberty will sail its inaugural cruise next month, departing August 15th and sailing roundtrip from Providence, Rhode Island, along the company's popular New England Islands itinerary. The cruise also visits: New Bedford, Nantucket, & Martha's Vineyard, MA; and Block Island, Newport, & Bristol, RI. In addition to this summer New England itinerary, American Liberty will sail a slate of American's exclusive U.S. itineraries along the East Coast throughout 2024—cruises that blend the luxury of river cruising with the access and adventure of expedition cruising, while conveniently visiting only U.S. ports of call.