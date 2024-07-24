American Liberty Passes Sea Trials and Readies for August Cruise

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that American Liberty, the company's 3rd new Coastal Cat has passed sea trials with flying colors. American Cruise Lines accepted delivery of the 100-passenger small ship from Chesapeake Shipbuilding early. American Liberty is the newest ship in American's ongoing Project Blue series of 12 new small ships for river and coastal cruising in the U.S. Several more ships in the series are already under construction, including the 4th Coastal Cat, American Legend, which is set to begin cruising in November 2024, plus four more Patriot Class ships.
GUILFORD, Conn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Liberty will sail its inaugural cruise next month, departing August 15th and sailing roundtrip from Providence, Rhode Island, along the company's popular New England Islands itinerary. The cruise also visits: New Bedford, Nantucket, & Martha's Vineyard, MA; and Block Island, Newport, & Bristol, RI. In addition to this summer New England itinerary, American Liberty will sail a slate of American's exclusive U.S. itineraries along the East Coast throughout 2024—cruises that blend the luxury of river cruising with the access and adventure of expedition cruising, while conveniently visiting only U.S. ports of call.
American Liberty follows closely behind the launches of sister ships, American Eagle and American Glory in 2023. It is now the newest boat in the country and a testament to the Line's ongoing market strength, fleet expansion, and unique ability to sail a vast array of U.S. itineraries along both rivers and coasts. American's small ship fleet has continued to grow year-after-year featuring ground-breaking designs that offer unprecedented accommodations for small ships. The company operates the only 100% U.S. flagged fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships in the world.
Accommodating just 100 guests, American Liberty has 4 decks and showcases the same catamaran bow as previous sister ships. It features elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations, including spacious single and double-occupancy staterooms as well as suites. American Liberty also offers a beautiful top deck for amazing views, comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, casual café, and fitness center—unusual amenities on ships of this size.
A virtual 360-degree tour of the company's new Coastal Cats is available at all times on the company's website under the "ships" tab.
